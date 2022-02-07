Monalisa Chinda, Charles Inojie, Francis Duru, star in Stage Play ‘Philomena’ Live in Portharcourt | February 11th-14th

K’Ike Productions, a theatre-focused production company, is shutting down Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital from February 11 till 14 with a stage play, Philomena, featuring heavyweights of Nollywood, Charles Inojie, ‘Lucky Johnson’ in popular television comedy, ‘The Johnsons’, Monalisa Chinda, Nollywood A-Lister and talk show host, Francis Duru, Ejike Asiegbu, Don Kester, Tammy Abusi and a host of others.

The performances kick off on February 11, 2022, where there will be a Red Carpet and Variety Edition with fine music and choice dining at the February 14 Special Performance.

Date: February 11th-14th

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Atlantic Hall of the Hotel Presidential, in Port Harcourt.

