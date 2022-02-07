Connect with us

Events

Monalisa Chinda, Charles Inojie, Francis Duru, star in Stage Play 'Philomena' Live in Portharcourt | February 11th-14th

Events

Rehoboth Property International hosted a Networking Event for Private Investors | See Details

Events

Meet the 119 Challengers and Builders of the 16th edition of The Future Awards Africa

Events

To mark the Cervical Cancer Month, Giving.ng Partners with The 100k Club to Offer Free Screening to Over 400 Women in Lagos

Events

Ralph Lauren Fragrances Invites Mavericks of Style to the “Greatest Night” of their Lives with the Launch of Ralph’s Club in Lagos, Nigeria

Events Promotions

Anticipate! The Sponsor & Host Reveal for 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' Series 2 -The Rebirth|February 6

Events

Aquafina rewards Winners of Future Face Africa Contest with 1 Million Naira each

Events Promotions

RJ4 Launches in Lagos & is Set to Redefine Luxury Retailing and Experiences | Get the Scoop

Events Music Scoop

Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Falz & Kizz Daniel Showed Up & Out for Wande Coal's Urban Live Session | See Photos

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Monalisa Chinda, Charles Inojie, Francis Duru, star in Stage Play ‘Philomena’ Live in Portharcourt | February 11th-14th

Published

53 mins ago

 on

K’Ike Productions, a theatre-focused production company, is shutting down Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital from February 11 till 14 with a stage play, Philomena, featuring heavyweights of Nollywood, Charles Inojie, ‘Lucky Johnson’ in popular television comedy, ‘The Johnsons’, Monalisa Chinda, Nollywood A-Lister and talk show host, Francis Duru, Ejike Asiegbu, Don Kester, Tammy Abusi and a host of others.

The performances kick off on February 11, 2022, where there will be a Red Carpet and Variety Edition with fine music and choice dining at the February 14 Special Performance.

Date: February 11th-14th
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Atlantic Hall of the Hotel Presidential, in Port Harcourt.

 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN Book Review: In Every Mirror She’s Black by Lola Akinmade | Review by The BookLady NG

Give Your Boo a Shout-Out This Valentine & Win Bolu Babalola’s “Love In Colour” From RovingHeights

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: “On Black Sisters Street” is Teaching Us To See People More

Samuel Onyemelukwe: Do We Really Think Artistes Spend All Their Time Having Fun?
css.php