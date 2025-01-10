Monalisa Chinda & Daughter Tamar Usher Serve a Beautiful Mother-Daughter Moment

Nollywood actress and producer Monalisa Chinda shared a lovely New Year’s moment with her daughter, Tamar, on Instagram.

The pair were dressed in simple, traditional outfits that carried a touch of grace and charm. Monalisa wore a lace gown, while Tamar looked stunning in an Ankara print dress with puffed sleeves. Their coordinated outfits exuded a timeless elegance, perfect for welcoming the new year.

Monalisa accompanied the post with a warm message: “Happy New Year Fam 🎈🥂 From Us..Ada2.”

