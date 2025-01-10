Connect with us

Living Sweet Spot

Monalisa Chinda & Daughter Tamar Usher Serve a Beautiful Mother-Daughter Moment

Living Sweet Spot

Moses & Marie Bliss' Big News: They're Parents to a Beautiful Baby Boy!

Culture Events Living Scoop

Did You Miss Ethiopia's Christmas Celebration Yesterday? Here's All You Need to Know

Inspired Living Scoop

Liz Sanya Completes 72-Hour Guinness World Record Bid for World's Largest Sandal

Inspired Living Scoop

Temi Otedola Reflects on 10 Years of Resilience & Growth in the Creative Industry

Living

Nathaniel Bassey Set to Minister at U.S. Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast

Features Living

Chisom Olamigoke: This is Why You Should Take More Pictures in 2025

BN TV Living Movies & TV Scoop

Meghan Markle Kicks Off 2025 with New Netflix Series "With Love, Meghan" | Watch the Trailer

Living Scoop

Mercy Aigbe Celebrates 47 in Style with Gorgeous Looks & 2025 Goals

Living Scoop Style

Toke Makinwa's Bold Red Look is How You Start 2025 in Style

Living

Monalisa Chinda & Daughter Tamar Usher Serve a Beautiful Mother-Daughter Moment

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nollywood actress and producer Monalisa Chinda shared a lovely New Year’s moment with her daughter, Tamar, on Instagram.

The pair were dressed in simple, traditional outfits that carried a touch of grace and charm. Monalisa wore a lace gown, while Tamar looked stunning in an Ankara print dress with puffed sleeves. Their coordinated outfits exuded a timeless elegance, perfect for welcoming the new year.

Monalisa accompanied the post with a warm message: “Happy New Year Fam 🎈🥂 From Us..Ada2.”

Swipe through to see more of their beautiful New Year celebration photos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Monalisa Chinda (@monalisacode)

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php