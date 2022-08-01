Check Out the Highlights from the Star-Studded Performances of Philomena Stage Play at Abuja filled with Dramedy and Unending Suspense

Drama, comedy, and interminable suspense are words used to describe what was an incredible weekend in Abuja, when Nollywood veterans Monalisa Chinda a.k.a ‘Madam Philo’, Francis Duru, Ejike Asiegbu, Don Kester, and Tammy Abusi took to the stage to perform ‘Philomena; an interview with a prostitute’, written and directed by Theatre, Film and TV veteran, Bimbo Manuel who once again created a slam-dunk with Actress, Talk show host and Producer, Monalisa Chinda, alongside her team at Kike Productions, to bring the magic of the inimitable star-studded stage play to Abuja.

The stage play which began on Friday, July, 22 – Sunday, July 24, 2022, at HQ NAF Officer Mess and Suites, Kado witnessed a staggering turnout, with red carpet sessions graced by the Crème de la crème, celebrities alike, and various media houses.

Overwhelmed by the massive support and turnout for the successful event, Writer and Director, Bimbo Manuel raved:

“We are amazed by the turnout and humbled by the love, support that Abuja has shown us, that we realise that now more than ever, that there is the need to continue to do productions like this”.

The play told an extraordinary tale revolving around the experiences of three major characters – a failed journalist, an expired prostitute, and a frustrated teacher — and its effect on the Nigerian social, economic and cultural factors which led to the stagnation of their lives.

See more pictures below:

