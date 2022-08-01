Connect with us

Events

Check Out the Highlights from the Star-Studded Performances of Philomena Stage Play at Abuja filled with Dramedy and Unending Suspense

Events Promotions

Feel ‘Like a Child Again’ at this Cadbury Candies x Filmhouse Event | August 6th

Events

See Highlights from the Jobberman Inaugural Networking Mixer themed 'Drive Your Ambition'

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

Healing Through Art: Here’s how Paelon Memorial Hospital commemorated its 12th Anniversary

Events Promotions

Realtors and Investors Celebrate as Award-Winning Eystone Development launches Gemstone 2 & 3 Estates

Events

Flavour Announces Dates for his North America Level'd Up Tour | Kicks Off August 11th

Events

Get Your Tickets For The July Edition Of Mainland BlockParty Now!

Events

The Future is Feminine: ElectHER and Platform Capital hosted Dr Joyce Banda to an intimate Dinner in Lagos

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Check Out the Highlights from the Star-Studded Performances of Philomena Stage Play at Abuja filled with Dramedy and Unending Suspense

Published

21 mins ago

 on

Drama, comedy, and interminable suspense are words used to describe what was an incredible weekend in Abuja, when Nollywood veterans Monalisa Chinda a.k.a ‘Madam Philo’, Francis Duru, Ejike Asiegbu, Don Kester, and Tammy Abusi took to the stage to perform ‘Philomena; an interview with a prostitute’, written and directed by Theatre, Film and TV veteran, Bimbo Manuel who once again created a slam-dunk with Actress, Talk show host and Producer, Monalisa Chinda, alongside her team at Kike Productions, to bring the magic of the inimitable star-studded stage play to Abuja.

The stage play which began on Friday, July, 22 – Sunday, July 24, 2022, at HQ NAF Officer Mess and Suites, Kado witnessed a staggering turnout, with red carpet sessions graced by the Crème de la crème, celebrities alike, and various media houses.

Overwhelmed by the massive support and turnout for the successful event, Writer and Director, Bimbo Manuel raved:

“We are amazed by the turnout and humbled by the love, support that Abuja has shown us, that we realise that now more than ever, that there is the need to continue to do productions like this”.

The play told an extraordinary tale revolving around the experiences of three major characters – a failed journalist, an expired prostitute, and a frustrated teacher — and its effect on the Nigerian social, economic and cultural factors which led to the stagnation of their lives.

See more pictures below: 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

A tailoring programme in a Kenyan village has helped a group of women find a new route to self-empowerment

Ask Sade About Trusts: Help! My Late Father’s Brother is About to Sell His Properties

Dennis Isong: Why You Should Purchase Apartments Close to Shopping Malls

BN Book Review: Tall Tales by Obi Echezona | Review by The BookLady NG

#BNCreativesCorner: Through Content Creation, Christian Obi (The Igbo Wolf) Lays Bare His Dreams and Utopia
css.php