Feel ‘Like a Child Again’ at this Cadbury Candies x Filmhouse Event | August 6th

Published

2 hours ago

 on


Cadbury Candies in partnership with Filmhouse is trying to bring back sweet memories of your childhood. You know that feeling you had when you watched Lion King for the first time? Well, they’re bringing it back and you’ll love it!

All you have to do is register here if you haven’t registered. Come dressed in a 90’s kids theme costume. Yes! there will be a reward for the best dressed with a cash prize of N500,000.00

Date: August 6th, 2022
Time: 4 PM
Location: FilmHouse, Landmark event center

There will be lots of treats, drinks, and your favorite Cadbury Candies

It is an invite-only event, register here to secure your invite.

Don’t miss it!

