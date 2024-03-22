Stephanie Coker Aderinokun Advocates for Women’s Health At Her Upcoming Documentary Watch Party

Producer, PCOS advocate, and Media Personality Stephanie Coker Aderinokun hosted top celebrities, lifestyle influencers, and health professionals at an exciting watch party for her recently produced documentary, “Where The Heck Is My Period?” on March 14, 2024, at Tiffany Ambers Garden, Lagos.

The multitalented TV host, on-air personality and actress now wears the producers hat with her debut film, “Where The Heck Is My Period?” catalyzing change and empowerment. With a passion for advocacy, Stephanie has embarked on a journey to shed light on Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), through the inspiring documentary which is an initiative of her nonprofit organization, The Future Is Her.

The documentary which tells the stories of the realities of 11 African women from diverse backgrounds including Stephanie Coker Aderinokun living with PCOS, an often misunderstood health condition was released on Amazon Prime on Friday, 15th March, 2024 as the first licensed documentary by Amazon Prime in Nigeria.

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun organized the watch party by collaborating with notable health and wellness brands such as Aya Care, Neubelle Med & Wellness Centre, Aquafina and entertainment company, Filmhouse to raise awareness and spotlight on the challenges faced by those affected by PCOS, while offering hope and inspiration to countless individuals worldwide.

The host, elegant and captivating Mojibade Sosanya, is also an advocate for women’s empowerment and gender equality. With fun and laughter, she engaged the audience, educating them on the purpose of the event and the importance of the impactful work Stephanie Coker Aderinokun has done with the documentary.

Mojibade highlighted the significance of telling the stories of women and raising awareness on a crucial issue that daily affects the lives of millions of women worldwide. She encouraged the guests to watch the full documentary on Amazon Prime upon its release on March 15, 2024, and to share it with friends and loved ones.

After guests watched the documentary, “Where The Heck Is My Period?” Stephanie Coker Aderinokun expressed her passion and commitment to advocating for women especially women living with PCOS. She also expressed her appreciation of her team’s passion and relentless dedication to helping her achieve her goal of empowering women and encouraged the guests to support her nonprofit organization, The Future Is Her by encouraging men, women and children in their sphere of influence to get educated and involved in supporting women living with PCOS emotionally, financially and physically.

The event continued with an engaging panel session with Dr Abosede Lewu, Consultant Obstetrician, Gynecologist and Women’s Right Advocate; Dr Nini lyizoba, Medical Doctor, Health/Wellness Expert, fertility Coach and Ruth Diyan Emodi, on diverse reproductive health issues women face such as PCOS, menstrual irregularities, endometriosis contraceptives, infertility amongst other crucial health concerns women have. The discussion shed light on the holistic approach to maintaining general reproductive wellness for women.

As guests indulged in a plethora of delicacies, and trivia questions on skincare, Faith Yogi engaged them in a calming meditation session which by further enhancing the importance of wellness, a healthy mind and body.

To close off the event Stephanie Coker Aderinokun delivered a heartfelt closing remark, expressing gratitude to all attendees for their participation and support of “Where The Heck Is My Period?” A documentary dedicated to all women who are striving to succeed and live healthy lives whilst dealing with the challenges that come with living with PCOS and other health issues women face. With a renewed sense of hope and commitment to supporting women, guests embraced the opportunity to network and make meaningful connections.

The personal stories shared by guests revealed that “Where The Heck Is My Period?” documentary has made a significant impression on all who attended and is poised to continue impacting the lives of women worldwide for generations to come.

Driven by her own experiences, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun is committed to raising awareness about PCOS and dismantling stigmas around this often-misunderstood condition. Her dedication to shedding light on the physical, emotional, and societal aspects of PCOS not only in her documentary but also in her broader advocacy efforts.

To watch this film that tells the stories of women by a dynamic woman, head to Amazon Prime, where the documentary was released on March 15, 2024!

