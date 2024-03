M&O Records presents Esther Osaji, an inspirational gospel singer, songwriter, and performer, proudly unveiling the visuals to her latest gospel masterpiece titled ‘PA PAM PAM PAM PAM’, featuring gospel music sensation Tope Alabi.

This heartfelt composition is set to captivate listeners with its powerful lyrics and melodious tunes.

Directed by Director Mattmax.

Listen, enjoy, and share

Sponsored Content