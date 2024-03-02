Nathaniel Bassey, Sunmisola Agbebi, Tope Alabi & All the Artistes Who Performed at the Bliss Experience Praise Night

Moses and Marie Bliss, also known as the #ForeverBliss couple, are not slowing down in sharing their wedding experience with us. They recently held a praise jam titled “Bliss Experience Praise Night” on the eve of their wedding celebration finale.

The event took place at the Perez Chapel International in Accra, Ghana and featured renowned gospel artists such as Nathaniel Bassey, Ebuka Songs, Tope Alabi, Chioma Jesus, Greatman Takit, Eben, Judikay, and IK Osakioduwa as the host.

Watch the highlights below:

