The #ForeverBliss Finale! See Beautiful Highlights from Marie & Moses Bliss’ White Wedding

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time for the #ForeverBliss church wedding and finale. It’s been a wonderful journey of love for Moses Bliss and Marie since they announced their engagement.

For their white wedding, Marie looked elegant in her silk and lace white dress, while Moses Bliss is a dapper groom in his custom ivory suit, complementing his bride in every way. What stood out about this couple is how calm and sweet their love for each other is. Every moment of their wedding is a beautiful reminder of the power of love.

The bride’s look:

The bride walking down the aisle:

The couple announced as husband and wife:

The couple walking down the aisle: