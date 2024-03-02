Connect with us

Sweet Spot

These #AsoEbiBella Guests Showed Up and Showed Out for #ForeverBliss

Music Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

The #ForeverBliss Finale! See Beautiful Highlights from Marie & Moses Bliss' White Wedding

Sweet Spot Weddings

Moses Bliss Made Such a Suave Groom! Check Out His #ForeverBliss Trad Look

Sweet Spot Weddings

It’s the #ForeverBliss! Here’s Your First Look at Marie at Her Traditional Wedding in Ghana

Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

"I Said Yes to My Forever Love..." Queen Mercy Atang is Engaged!

Music Sweet Spot Weddings

Legally Mr & Mrs! Take in the Beauty of Marie & Moses Bliss’ Civil Wedding

News Sweet Spot

Simidele Adeagbo Makes History as First African Athlete to Compete in Bobsleigh at BMW IBSF World Championship

Sweet Spot Weddings

Remi and Wole's Fairytale Began On The Instagram Explore Page!

Music Sweet Spot

6 Nigerian Artistes Who Featured Their Kids On Their Songs & Music Videos

Sweet Spot Weddings

Maanaa & Lentei Met 10 Years Ago! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot

These #AsoEbiBella Guests Showed Up and Showed Out for #ForeverBliss

Avatar photo

Published

14 hours ago

 on

Today, was all about The #ForeverBliss white wedding. Moses Bliss tied the knot with the love of his life Marie Wiseborn and of course, it’s been shades and shades of beauty.

Family, friends, and well-wishers came through to celebrate this joyous occasion with the lovebirds in Ghana. Now one thing our faves like Veekee James, Layole Oyatogun, RealWarriPikin, Anna Banner, and Enioluwa will always do is come correct. The colours came out to play today and we’re loving it.

Check out how some of your faves showed up for the reception:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Layole Oyatogun (@layoleoyatogun)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anna Ebiere Banner (@annaebiere)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANITA ASUOHA (@realwarripikin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Regina Ama Dumah (@reggies_makeovers)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chiomajesus (@officialchiomajesus)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emmanuel Iren (@pst_iren)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mimi Yina (@medlinboss)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Fisayo Fosudo Talks to Us About Technology in Africa & His Favourite Video Game in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Is Religion Helping People Find Peace in The Most Unsettling Circumstances?

Be Transformed By The Catalyst: Finding A Balance Between Traditional and Modern Parenting

Joy on The Road – Fauzziyah Oyebode on Finding Purpose as a Traffic Warden in Osogbo

Fridah Njeri Transformed a Faltering Floating Restaurant into a Tourist Site in Kenya
css.php