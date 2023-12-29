Connect with us

Events Promotions

FAANtastic Faith: Praise, Joy, & Milestone Melodies Fill the Air at Funke Akindele's Special Celebration

Events Promotions

Burger King opens two new outlets In Agungi & The Palms Mall, Lekki, Lagos

Events Promotions

Laughter, Legacy, and Live It Up! Here's how Medplus Nigeria celebrated 30 years of Excellence

Events News Promotions

A Yellow Christmas Story: Highlights of King’s Fest 2023

Events News Promotions

The Experience 2023: A Symphony of Unity, Faith, and Collaboration

Events Promotions

Dazzling Finale: Flytime Fest 2023 Closes with Asake's Christmas Special

Events Promotions

Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Honors Asisat Oshoala with Grand Homecoming, Supports Girls' Football Tournament

Events Promotions

A Culinary Masterpiece: Eko Hotel Chefs unveil Africa's possible Largest Christmas Cake!

Events News Promotions

Have a Look at Lord's London Dry Gin's Commitment towards Elevating Sportsmanship

Events Promotions

Celebrating the Success of Hilda Baci's Christmas Menu Class | Get the Scoop

Events

FAANtastic Faith: Praise, Joy, & Milestone Melodies Fill the Air at Funke Akindele’s Special Celebration

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Funke Akindele radiated warmth and hospitality as she skillfully hosted the FAAN Praise Fiesta—an emotionally charged gathering that beautifully conveyed gratitude for a year adorned with significant milestones.

The event came alive with soul-stirring performances by renowned gospel artists such as Lilian Nneji, Oluwatosin Adenuga, Aduke Gold, Sunmisola Agbebi, Tope Alabi, and Dare Justified, infusing the celebration with uplifting melodies and profound expressions of faith. Amidst the intimate setting, attended by close associates, friends and family members, the evening became a celebration of faith, joy, and the blessings of an eventful year.


FAAN (The Funke Akindele Network), is a 360-degree approach to filmmaking and production, as well as providing PR solutions for films.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php