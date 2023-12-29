FAANtastic Faith: Praise, Joy, & Milestone Melodies Fill the Air at Funke Akindele’s Special Celebration

Funke Akindele radiated warmth and hospitality as she skillfully hosted the FAAN Praise Fiesta—an emotionally charged gathering that beautifully conveyed gratitude for a year adorned with significant milestones.

The event came alive with soul-stirring performances by renowned gospel artists such as Lilian Nneji, Oluwatosin Adenuga, Aduke Gold, Sunmisola Agbebi, Tope Alabi, and Dare Justified, infusing the celebration with uplifting melodies and profound expressions of faith. Amidst the intimate setting, attended by close associates, friends and family members, the evening became a celebration of faith, joy, and the blessings of an eventful year.



FAAN (The Funke Akindele Network), is a 360-degree approach to filmmaking and production, as well as providing PR solutions for films.

