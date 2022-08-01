BNxTheBoardroomLagos: Join BellaNaija’s Lilian & Sandra on a Two-Day Staycation at Boardroom Apartments

Guess what BNers!

BellaNaija’s Sandra and Lilian will be enjoying a two-day staycation at the Boardroom Apartment!

Lagos state is known for it is luxury, lifestyle, awesome destinations, and everything fun and entertaining. Still, there’s so much hustling and bustling in this beautiful state and this staycation is just what we need to enjoy that home-away-from-home experience.

We are super excited about spending the next two days, the 2nd – 3rd of August, at the Boardroom Apartments, located at Prince Samuel Adedoyin street, Lekki Penninsula II.

Boardroom Apartments is a boutique hotel and short-stay apartments that prioritizes comfort and provides amazing services with a personalized touch. It holds three (3) meeting rooms, eight (8) hotel rooms and five (5) apartments, making it an exclusive destination for business meetings, team bonding and strategy sessions, banquet functions, staycations and other delightful events.

During our staycation at Boardroom Apartments, we will be exploring the Tirta Ayu Spa, enjoying refreshments from HSE Café, having dinner at Ohuru by HSE Rooftop Restaurant & Bar and everything in between.

Sounds interesting, right? The best part is that you can experience this staycation with us if you stay tuned for all the updates.

Follow our#BNxTheBoardroomLagos staycation on @bellanaijaonline on Instagram and also, follow us @leeadaeze and @igobysandy for all the interesting info. You get more updates when you follow#theboardroomlagos and#BNtravels.

See you tomorrow,

Ciao!