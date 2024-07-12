Connect with us

See How Barbados and Nigeria Unite as Sandra and Leslie Say 'I Do'

Love can be found anywhere and sometimes like in Sandra and Leslie’s case, you find it beyond the shores of your country. The fact remains wherever you find it, it lights up your world in a magical way.

Barbados and Nigeria unite as Sandra and Leslie exchange their vows in a beautiful white ceremony. The lovebirds and their squad kept the energy on a 100% right from the morning prep. They got set and came through with that premium slay. After they were pronounced husband and wife, they had a lit reception and it was beautiful to see them infuse their roots into the festivities. The vibrant colours, music, and dances created an atmosphere of pure happiness and unity. Their wedding was an absolute blast and you’ll be glued to your screens as you watch. 😍

Enjoy the video below:

Videography and Photography@teamdfams

 

