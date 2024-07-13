Connect with us

Weddings

It’s a Weekend of Love and Beauty With These Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

See How Barbados and Nigeria Unite as Sandra and Leslie Say 'I Do'

BN TV Events Style Weddings

Slay Your Destination Wedding Guest 'Assignments' with These Outfits from 6 Nigerian Designers

Weddings

A Phone Call Which Lasted Hours Set the Pace For Mofoluke & Oluwaseyi's Sweet Love!

Weddings

A Mutual Friend Set Bernadette & Goldie Up For Love! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

Debby and Seun are Set For The Aisle! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

BN TV Sweet Spot Weddings

Tomike Adeoye Had a Fun-Filled Weekend at Sharon Ooja's Wedding | Watch

Weddings

Feel The Magic of Love With Yahnick and Chike's Wedding Photos

Weddings

Love Happened After Uju and David Met at a Work Event!

Weddings

Unlock a Weekend of Unending Fun With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

It’s a Weekend of Love and Beauty With These Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Did someone say the weekend? 💃🏻

It’s that time of the week again and we are super excited! As you prepare to unwind this weekend, how about you add love and beauty to the mix? If you’re down for this then you’ve got to grab a seat. All thanks to the #BellaNaijaWeddings zone, we’ve got sweet love stories, stunning bridal inspos and exciting videos for you today. Trust us when we say this is all you need to spice up your weekend. Without further ado, click on the title links below for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Jola and Atilade’s Yoruba Trad Was A Perfect Symphony of Love & Culture!

It’s A Forever Kind of Love for Jola and Atilade! Enjoy Their White Wedding Photos

Fate Led Dekunle to His Soulmate, Oyinkansola! Enjoy Their Civil Wedding Photos

It’s Love in The Air For Ify & Ifeanyi! Enjoy Their Super Fun Wedding Video

From the Court Room to the Aisle – Habiba and Ife are Soulmates For Life!

All Thanks to NYSC, Ihotu Got to Meet The Love of Her Life, Maro!

Amara & Ify’s Journey Began 4 Years Ago! Enjoy Their Romantic Beach Proposal

Oyime & Segun Met at a Wedding 2 Years Ago and They Are #SOinlove24

Let This Beauty Look Inspire Pristine Elegance on Your Big Day

Slay Seamlessly on Your Big Day With This Colourful Inspo

Exude Captivating Beauty on Your White Wedding With This Inspo

Show up Elegantly to Your Edo Trad With This Beauty Look!

Want to Radiate Effortless Beauty on Your Big Day? Check Out This Inspo

Look Pretty in Pink On Your Yoruba Trad With This Lovely Inspo

Chisom’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Themed Bridal Shower Was a Magical Display of Love & Friendship

This Emotional Mother-Son Moment Will Get You in Your Feelings

Abisola & Jabari Had Only 50 Guests at Their Wedding and It Was Magical

Amina & Oluwagboyega’s Grand Wedding Decor Would Leave You in Awe!

This Couple’s Wedding Gift Exchange is so Beautiful to Watch!

The Love, Chemistry and Style! This Couple’s Photoshoot Session Will Make You Blush

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

Ugandan Abbey Tumusiime on How He Started Telling “Dad Jokes” in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Simi’s Golden Voice and Her Musical Ingenuity

Dennis Isong: 10 Suggestions to Help You Build Your Dream Home

Yewande Jinadu: How Can HR Professionals Protect Their Mental Health Better?

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Respect, Malice & Other Stories
css.php