Sandra and Ini Were Meant To Be! Their Wedding Video Will Give You Butterflies

Love is a journey and the farther you go, the more magical it becomes. Sandra committed to stand by Ini ten years ago when she said ‘Yes’ to being his girlfriend.

Ten years later, their sweet love has blossomed into something magical. As they continue this journey for the rest of their lives, they exchanged their vows in a beautiful white wedding ceremony. Sandra looked absolutely radiant on her big day and Ini made a dapper groom. Their heartfelt vows have us in our feelings and we can’t deny their pure chemistry. They also had a lit reception and everyone certainly got their groove on! These two are perfect for each other and we are excited as they go into happy ever after!

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Videography @tnglobalstudios