Connect with us

Weddings

Sandra and Ini Were Meant To Be! Their Wedding Video Will Give You Butterflies

Weddings

Her Voice and Her Scent Did The Magic! Now, It's a Sweet 'Yes' To Forever For Feyi & Fam

Weddings

Etinosa & Bennett Are on a Magical Journey of Love! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot Weddings

Relish The Beauty of Love in Safa and Mustapha's Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

An Old Crush & a DM – See How Amanda & Uche’s Sweet Love Came To Be

Beauty BN TV Events Style Weddings

Unveiling the Exquisite Details of Veekee James' Civil Wedding Lewks with Oluwatosin Ogundadegbe | WATCH

Weddings

When The Photographer Falls In Love With His Muse! Enjoy Auma & Desmond’s Pre-wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot Weddings

Check Out Veekee James and Femi's Gorgeous Look for Their White Wedding

Weddings

Get Your Weekend Groove on With Some Love & Some Beauty From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Sweet Spot Weddings

Veekee James and Femi "Blue" us Away for Their Second Look at The Traditional Wedding

Weddings

Sandra and Ini Were Meant To Be! Their Wedding Video Will Give You Butterflies

Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Love is a journey and the farther you go, the more magical it becomes. Sandra committed to stand by Ini ten years ago when she said ‘Yes’ to being his girlfriend.

Ten years later, their sweet love has blossomed into something magical. As they continue this journey for the rest of their lives, they exchanged their vows in a beautiful white wedding ceremony. Sandra looked absolutely radiant on her big day and Ini made a dapper groom. Their heartfelt vows have us in our feelings and we can’t deny their pure chemistry. They also had a lit reception and everyone certainly got their groove on! These two are perfect for each other and we are excited as they go into happy ever after!

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Videography @tnglobalstudios

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

E.B. Ayo: The Best Way to Get Your Wine and Food Pairings Right

Dennis Isong: How to Make Great Returns from Co-Investing in Real Estate

Mfonobong Inyang: Love Requires Street OT These Days

These Romance Books Make The Perfect Valentine’s Day Pastime

Not Sure of What to Gift Your Loved Ones This Valentine? Here’s a Curation for You
css.php