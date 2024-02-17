Hop On The Love Zone This Weekend With All The Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Connect with us

Weddings

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hey there, BN Weddings Fam! How has your week been so far?

On this end, as usual, it’s been love and light! As you prepare to unwind this weekend, how about you add love and beauty to the mix? If you’re down for this then get in here. All thanks to the #BellaNaijaWeddings zone, we’ve got sweet love stories, stunning bridal inspos and exciting videos for you today. If you plan to relax and have fun this weekend, grab your popcorn and dive into the love zone with us! Click on the title links below for more on each story

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Harry Told Chinny That He Was Going To Marry Her The First Time They Spoke!

From The Streets of Instagram To Forever! Enjoy Remi & Wole’s Civil Wedding Shoot

From Love At First Sight To Love Forever! Ashedzi & Joshua’s Wedding Video Will Make Your Day

Remi and Wole Are Flying on The WIngs of Love! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Tasmin and Olamide’s Pre-wedding Shoot Is All You Need For A Beautiful Day!

Binta Went For A Barbecue Party and Found Her Soulmate, Wale!

Ryan Visted The Salon and Found Love! Now, It’s a Sweet Yes To Forever

Adeoluwa Fell In Love With His ‘Church Sister’ and They Are Now Set For The Aisle!

Brides-To-Be! You’ve Got To Add This Sultry Beauty Look To Your Wedding Reception Cart

Be The Belle of The Ball With This Ethereal Bridal Inspo

Ready To Be a Show Stopper Bride? Let This Trad Inspo Be Your Guide!

This Beauty Look Is The Igbo Bride’s Guide To a Premium Trad Slay!

This Couple’s Photoshoot Session Will Give You Butterflies!

This Beautiful Video From Veekee James & Femi’s White Wedding Will Have You Beaming With Smiles

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Avatar photo

