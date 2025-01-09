Mamy Brought Kankou From Guinea to Nigeria for a Romantic Proposal!

Falling in love opens up the doors to selfless acts of love. Today is all about Mamy’s beautiful journey from Guinea to Nigeria just to surprise his soulmate, Kankou.

He knew he had found the one and wanted a proposal that truly reflected the depth of his love. So, he planned a magical proposal in Nigeria, and what Kankou thought was just a shopping trip turned out to be the sweetest surprise! From the dreamy decor to the bright smiles and their undeniable chemistry, every moment of this proposal was nothing short of magical. Also, keep scrolling to see how Mamy pulled off his surprise. 😍

Enjoy their proposal photos below:

Here’s how Mamy popped the question:

I wanted my proposal to Kankou, to be simple yet heartfelt. We came from Guinea to Nigeria for this unforgettable moment, which I knew would leave her speechless. Despite the language barrier—I speak little English, and Kankou only speaks French—I reached out to a planner in Nigeria, and we seamlessly connected through the universal language of love.

Kankou arrived in Nigeria thinking it was just a getaway and a shopping trip, but I had a beautiful surprise in store. From a dreamy, intimate setup to curating French songs that embodied our love, every detail was designed to reflect our story. It was a magical evening where love crossed borders, overcame barriers, and created lifelong memories.

Credits

Planner and stylist: @theproposalbellofficial

Videography: @rmstudio__

Photography: @tosinjoshweddings

