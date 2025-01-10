It’s a Beautiful Display of Love With Onyi & Ejoor’s White Wedding Video

Onyi and Ejoor had their white wedding, and it was an absolute thrill.

Today, we get to relish the moments through their wedding video. They were surrounded by friends and family who brought warmth with their kind words. Onyi looked radiant, and Ejoor made a dashing groom. They also had a lit wedding reception where the joy and love were palpable. These two make such a cute pair and you’ll love every bit of their video.

Enjoy their wedding video below:



Credit

Videography @mcefilms

