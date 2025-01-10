Connect with us

It's a Beautiful Display of Love With Onyi & Ejoor's White Wedding Video

Mamy Brought Kankou From Guinea to Nigeria for a Romantic Proposal!

Love Brought Amarachi and Ken Together at the University

The Best Dressed Couple at the Golden Globes: Morris & Pamela Chestnut

A Reunion at a Party Led to Shirley and Odafe's Happy Ever After!

Adeola and Goodness Met in Church - Now, It's Happy Ever After!

All Thanks to His Parents, Obinna Found His Soulmate, Lois!

Imo's First Couple: Hope & Chioma Uzodinma Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage with Vow Renewal | See Photos

Have an Extra Special Weekend With These Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Etinosa & Bennett's Igbo-Delta Trad Was a Fine Blend of Love and Culture

3 hours ago

Onyi and Ejoor had their white wedding, and it was an absolute thrill.

Today, we get to relish the moments through their wedding video. They were surrounded by friends and family who brought warmth with their kind words. Onyi looked radiant, and Ejoor made a dashing groom. They also had a lit wedding reception where the joy and love were palpable. These two make such a cute pair and you’ll love every bit of their video.

Enjoy their wedding video below:


Credit

Videography @mcefilms

 

