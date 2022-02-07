Rehoboth Property International hosted a Networking Event for Private Investors | See Details

UK-based and recently awarded Property Week ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ company, Rehoboth Property International has expressed gratitude to all attendees at its just-concluded networking event. The event was held at The George, Ikoyi, Lagos on Thursday 27th January 2022.

With a motive to initiate and give both current and potential investors the opportunity to meet the team behind the Rehoboth brand as well as share opportunities available in the UK Real estate market, the event experienced a commendable turnout of high-net-worth guests.

During the event, the RPI team shared that the narrative for the event was inspired by their focus for the year which is ‘wealth creation’ and a big driver for this is through education.

It has been seen in the UK the lack of black ownership and representation for the community and RPI has taken that bold step to educate the tribe on how they can build wealth through real estate ownership and investment. The team particularly has an interest in individuals who are interested in diversifying their property ownership portfolio in the UK, with the main target being the African market. These have been considered the catalysts for bringing education to the forefront of the conversations and ensuring reinforcement to enable the right investments.

Sanmi Adegoke, CEO, Rehoboth Property International, during his speech at the event said;

“The smartest most sustainable way of building generational wealth is through real estate because it’s safe and tangible. It cannot be lost, stolen nor carried away”, in a bid to encourage more participants in the industry.

He further went on to thank all guests and dignitaries – H.E Toyin Saraki, Adeolu Adeboye, Prince Deremi Sijuwade, Tunbosun Kola-Daisi, Seun Shomole, Folusho Aina, Femi Bakre (MD/CEO Parralex Bank), and H.E Oguntade – present at the event and made it a first edition success.



For more information, please contact – [email protected] or visit their website.

