Sanmi Adegoke is the First Black Recipient to win the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ at the 2021 UK Property Award

CEO, Rehoboth Property International (RPI), Sanmi Adegoke has become the first black recipient of the Property Awards Entrepreneur of the Year award which he received at this year’s ceremony held at the Intercontinental at the O2, London.

Property Week is one of the biggest property publications in the UK and this award category is the highest in the property industry. Celebrating 25 years of the ceremony & Sanmi being one of the first black recipients of this award, speaks volumes of the milestones he has achieved over the years.

Over the years, Sanmi has demonstrated to the business & property world his unique entrepreneurial flair, vision, and innovation within the UK commercial property scene. Legacy is at the core of Sanmi’s ethos & he strongly believes in creating an ecosystem for black businesses. Speaking on his thoughts on receiving the award, he expressed,

“As a business, we are familiar with the barriers minority ethnic groups face and the importance of representation, therefore this is something we advocate for in our dealings to ensure there’s a level playing field for everyone. If I can, you can. As a man thinketh in his heart so he, therefore, if you can think it, you can certainly be it”.

Developments like The Hill Hub serve as a place for entrepreneurs and creatives to thrive, collaborate & ultimately be successful.

The Hill Hub is an award-winning private office and co-working space that was converted from an old police station in Dartford. Completed during the pandemic and despite several barriers throughout this process, Sanmi & the RPI team persisted by getting planning permission and also completing it. The Hill Hub is the fruition of the hard work, labor, and tenacity seen throughout Sanmi and the RPI team.

2020/2021 has been an incredible yet unprecedented year for Sanmi and the team at Rehoboth Property International (RPI). During the peak of the pandemic, they managed to complete an astounding development, secure deals all around the UK, and contribute towards the narrative of black ownership.

Featured on the likes of BBC, Property Week, The Times & The Voice magazine; also participating in various panels at this years’ UK Black Business Show and partnering with top global investors from the diaspora, the only way is up for Sanmi and RPI’s countless works in the industry.

He is keen on showcasing his love for the rich culture of Africa and demonstrating this through his actions.

