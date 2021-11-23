TECNOxLFW2021: Here are some Street-Style fashion moments captured with the Camon18

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

It’s over 20 days since the Lagos Fashion Week 2021 ended yet we are still gushing over the beauty and creativity of the fashion-forward and daring personalities who showed up with signature pieces on and off the runway. These fashion enthusiasts all definitely understood the assignment!

A definite highlight of the show was the creation of some of the sponsors in engaging guests throughout the 2-day physical runway and exhibitions. It’s no news that renowned and award-winning mobile brand, Tecno, shouldered the responsibility of being the Official Smartphone Partner for the #LagosFW2021, with its latest smartphone, the Camon 18 going to work and showcasing the beauty and uniqueness on display at the event through its impressive Camera qualities.

Commenting on the brand’s outing at this Year’s fashion week, Attai Oguche, Marketing Manager, Tecno Nigeria said;

“Photography experience has always been the focus of the Tecno Camon Series. And with the Camon 18 series, Tecno has delivered a mobile masterpiece with state-of-the-art camera features to ensure that our users enjoy great photography experiences that bring about the colorful memories”.

“Our customers remain at the heart of all we do at Tecno , and this reflects in the core proposition of our devices, even as we create unique experiences tailored to their lifestyles. The Lagos Fashion Week provides a great platform for this, hence our partnership. We will continue to Stop at Nothing to deliver excellence in both product and customer experience”, he added

Apart from the stunning features and addition of the Gimbal Camera to the Camon 18 Premier, we cannot help but be awestruck by the capabilities shown by this smartphone with the super-impressive pictures it delivered. Enjoy the beauty of these photos of some street-style fashion taken with the Camon 18 premier.

The LFW attendees took epic outdoor shoots, and they didn’t fail to emphasize the Tecno Camon 18 Camera upgrade. The Tecno Camon 18 highlights and enhances the beauty of any skin tone making the photos crisp and clear, while enhancing colors on each outfit and making the images Pop! Everyone who stopped by at the Tecno booth at the Lagos Fashion week couldn’t help but take memorable photos of themselves with the Camon 18 Premier.

Celebrating its 10th Year, the Lagos Fashion Week has come of age to become the hub for fashion enthusiasts to gather for the creativity, latest fashion trends, and all the glam and razzmatazz, with the environment’s ambiance providing great spots for people taking beautiful photos and videos to share and to keep the lovely memories of their experience.

And just in case you haven’t gotten yourself any of the Camon 18 series, visit any Tecno authorized dealer outlets or e-commerce platforms to get yours this Christmas!

Did you use the Tecno CAMON 18 at the Lagos Fashion Week? Tell us how you felt about it.

