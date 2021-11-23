Connect with us

Get Ready to Party with Fireboy DML, Buju, Teni & All Your Faves at the YouTube ‘Party of All Shorts’ | November 25th

Published

4 hours ago

 on

YouTube Shorts is hosting the very first-ever Party of All Shorts this week Thursday 25th of November to celebrate its new feature Shorts. YouTube Shorts is a short-form video experience for anyone who wants to create short, catchy videos using nothing but their mobile phones.

Creation is at the core of short-form video, and YouTube wants to make it easy and fun to create Shorts. While short-form videos were already viewable on the platform, users around the world can now access for the first time Shorts’ creation tools which include;

  • A multi-segment camera to string multiple video clips together
  • The ability to record with music
  • The ability to control speed settings, and more.

The Party of all Shorts would showcase some of Africa’s finest artists across Nigeria and South Africa performing their latest and trending songs and announcing their shorts challenges for their fans to jump on using Shorts. Performances include Fireboy DML, Focalistic, Buju, Teni, Tyla, Rema, Lojay, Arya star, Ladipoe, Mayorkun, Nadia Nakai, Kamo Mphela, Midas the Jagaban, Liya, Gkayie, and many more.

Event Details
Date: Thursday, November 25th
Time: 6.00 pm WAT | 7.00 pm CAT | 8.00 EAT
To Register Click Here

This is one event you won’t want to miss!

