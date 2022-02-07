Connect with us

Ronke Ojo educates Parents & Children across Markets in Southwest on the Benefits of Goodlife Magik Fruit Drink

Get the Scoop on Kwelakụ's (formerly Kancky) Exclusive Flagship Store Launch

Monalisa Chinda, Charles Inojie, Francis Duru, star in Stage Play 'Philomena' Live in Portharcourt | February 11th-14th

Rehoboth Property International hosted a Networking Event for Private Investors | See Details

Meet the 119 Challengers and Builders of the 16th edition of The Future Awards Africa

To mark the Cervical Cancer Month, Giving.ng Partners with The 100k Club to Offer Free Screening to Over 400 Women in Lagos

Ralph Lauren Fragrances Invites Mavericks of Style to the “Greatest Night” of their Lives with the Launch of Ralph’s Club in Lagos, Nigeria

Anticipate! The Sponsor & Host Reveal for 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' Series 2 -The Rebirth|February 6

Aquafina rewards Winners of Future Face Africa Contest with 1 Million Naira each

RJ4 Launches in Lagos & is Set to Redefine Luxury Retailing and Experiences | Get the Scoop

GoodLife Magik fruit drink brand is currently embarking on a market invasion exercise with the popular Nollywood Yoruba Actress; Ronke-Ojo a.k.a Oshodi Oke. She is visiting different localities within the southwest to connect and educate market people on the brand offerings and how it contributes to general health maintenance.

Goodlife Magik Healthy Living Enlightenment Exercise at Agege Market, Lagos

Ronke -Ojo stormed the Lagos markets, exciting marketers, shoppers, and onlookers.  She enlightened them about the importance of certain essential nutrition required to stay healthy and strong. A part of which is Vitamin C and glucose contained in the Goodlife Magik drink.