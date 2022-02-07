Ronke Ojo educates Parents & Children across Markets in Southwest on the Benefits of Goodlife Magik Fruit Drink

GoodLife Magik fruit drink brand is currently embarking on a market invasion exercise with the popular Nollywood Yoruba Actress; Ronke-Ojo a.k.a Oshodi Oke. She is visiting different localities within the southwest to connect and educate market people on the brand offerings and how it contributes to general health maintenance.

Ronke -Ojo stormed the Lagos markets, exciting marketers, shoppers, and onlookers. She enlightened them about the importance of certain essential nutrition required to stay healthy and strong. A part of which is Vitamin C and glucose contained in the Goodlife Magik drink.