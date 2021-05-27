M-Net Movies AfroCinema Pop-Up Channel has Authentic African Movies for you this Weekend

Africans celebrated Africa Day on Tuesday, 25th May 2021 and MultiChoice will continue to celebrate Africa’s diverse history and heritage by showcasing African films across the continent on the new pop-up channel, M-Net Movies AfroCinema.

The pop-up channel will be available till Sunday, May 30th, 2021 on DStv channel 198 to DStv customers on Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, and Yanga packages and GOtv channel 29 to customers on Max and Jolli packages.

You can celebrate Africa by watching authentic African movies made by African filmmakers this weekend, such as;

The Train of Salt and Sugar (Mozambique): a film set in Mozambique during a civil war where a single train connecting the country to Malawi sees passengers risking their lives to travel on the train to escape. The award-winning drama directed by Licinio Azevedo will be showing on Friday, 28th May at 11:25 pm.

(Mozambique): a film set in Mozambique during a civil war where a single train connecting the country to Malawi sees passengers risking their lives to travel on the train to escape. The award-winning drama directed by will be showing on Friday, 28th May at 11:25 pm. Bling Lagosians (Nigeria) is a drama film that revolves around a wealthy Lagos family. While the Holloway matriarch prepares a lavish birthday party, her husband fights to keep the family business from closing.

Watch some of Nollywood’s finest acts on Saturday, 29th May at 10:30 pm

Joba (Nigeria) follows the life of a Christian couple whose faith is tested. Joba is a story about love, strength, and faith. It is directed by filmmaker Biodun Stephen and stars Blossom Chukwujekwu, Enado Odigie, Christine Osifuye, Ronke Ojo, and Chris Iheuwa. Tune in to the Afro Cinema pop-up channel on Sunday, 30th May at 9:35 pm to watch the amazing movie.

Also showing on Sunday is Ensulo (Kenya) at 5:50 pm. This film is a product of the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) East Africa Academy Class of 2018. In Ensulo, the king of an imaginary traditional kingdom becomes gravely ill, and his daughter is forced to lead the kingdom. But her ability to rule is put to the test when a water bottling company discovers the kingdom’s sacred water supply. It is directed by Jamal Kishuli, and the cast includes Michelle Tiren, Claude Judah, Jacob Otieno, Raymond Ofula, and Cindy Kahuha.

94 Terror (Uganda) is a Ugandan war drama set during the 1994 Rwandan genocide. Keza, a Tutsi and Hutu genocide survivor, tells how she barely survived the massacre and riskily made it out of Rwanda to Uganda. An all-Ugandan cast of Ninsiima Ronah, Joan Agaba, Muyimbwa Phiona, Nalubega Rashida, Shadic Smith, Mugerwa Rajj, and Smith Mateega drives this film directed by Richard Mulindwa which will air on Sunday, May 30th at 8:00 pm.

