Oxlade is set to perform at the June 2nd edition of Laugh Out LiVE! Don’t miss

The premium entertainment hub – LiVE! Lounge has always been in the space of holding live performances true to its audience by hosting Nigeria’s foremost entertainers to a night of unpretentious laughter at the weekly “Laugh Out LiVE!” event. Laugh out LiVE! comedy club is held every Wednesday at LiVE! Lounge hosted by ace comedian and actor BasketMouth featuring his friends in the industry.

The event which has been known for its streak of pure energy witnessed the relaxing tones of the award-winning musical group, The Cavemen as a special guest performance on the May 12th edition. It also featured the best of comedy from the host; Basketmouth and friends. They wowed the guests that swarmed the venue to experience humor, wit, and banter in a company of chilled vibes.

Known for being the lifeline of entertainment, Laugh out LiVE! has been graced with the appearance of A-List celebrities such as Burnaboy, Patoranking, Larrygaga, Legendary style, SeyiLaw, Buchi, I Go Die, Real Warri Pikin, and a host of others, ushered into a frenzy of comic moments with an ambiance that permits for an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. The show serves a full circle of entertainment alongside a menu of appetizing delicacies and cocktails.

The upscale lounge is set to host another special edition of Laugh out LiVE! with guest performance from singer and songwriter, Oxlade on Wednesday, June 2nd. We look forward to moving to the sounds of “Away”, “DKT” and many more.

Be sure to join the train and experience LiVE! special moments, mouthwatering grubs, and signature cocktails.

