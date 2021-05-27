BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Changing Faces: New Frontiers in Figurative Art

Retro Africa is delighted to announce and present ‘Changing Faces: New Frontiers in Figurative Art’, a solo contemporary art exhibition by Alimi Adewale. Alimi Adewale is a Nigerian artist who uses the medium of painting, sculptures and installations to explore urban issues and the lives of everyday people in cities. His practice combines elements of minimalism and abstraction to evoke the dynamism and intensity of the cosmopolitan environment.

Date: Friday, April 30, 2021 – Friday, June 25, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Retro Africa Gallery, 12 Ukpabi Asika, Asokoro, Abuja

Hang the Beach with Veentage Band

Date: Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Elegushi Beach, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: 090880007

Upbeat Superhero Week

Upbeat’s Superhero Week is back! Get your costumes ready for the Upbeat Superhero Week where they’ll be loads of fun activities. You don’t want to miss this!!

Date: Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Venue: Upbeat Recreation Centre, 11 Admiralty Rd, Lekki Phase 1 105102, Lagos.

RSVP: 08188844991

Open Mic Night

You know what time it is every Thursday though. Open Mic again this Thursday

Date: Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Bogobiri House, South-West, 9 Maitama Sule St, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: 07068176454

The Chef’s Table with Chef Isie

Come get the 5-star food experience you deserve with Chef Isie. Enjoy an elegant and mouth-watering 5-course meal that will leave a long-lasting impression on your taste buds. As a lover of good food, you also get to network with many others who appreciate good food. It’s The Chef’s Table with The Chow Master at the Seattle Residences and Spa.

Date: Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Seattle Residence and Spa, 12A, Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: @theseattleresidencesandspa

Old Skool Thursday

Date: Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Discovery Mall, Plot 215, Ademola Adetokunbo crescent, Wuse II, Abuja.

RSVP: 08038960699, 07036131671 or 07033964793

LiVE! Lounge Duet Special

Thursday is Duet specials at Live Lounge’s Karaoke night, come sing with your friends and stand a chance to win a dinner voucher on the house. Party all weekend with the in-house DJs while enjoying exquisite meals and signature cocktails.

Date: Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: LiVE Lounge, No 15, Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 0902 110 6225 or [email protected]

Turaka & Midi Jazz Expressions

Jazz up your Thursday night with a feast for your taste buds and ears. Head up to the Turaka for delicious food, refreshing drinks, and the sophisticated sounds of jazz by Taiwo Clegg.

Date: Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Turaka Rooftop, Ebonylife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09068000007

Children’s Day Carnival

The Surprise Kingdom is having a special children’s day carnival just for kids in Enugu. It’s going to be FUN all the way. We would be having educative but interesting games such as: Bouncing castle: Darts, Paintball, Clay moulding, Sculpting, Fun math, Building block, Bean bag toss, Ring toss and Piñata and more. Don’t let your kids have a boring children’s day, bring them over to have fun with other kids as this will also develop their mind. 1500 for a child.

Date: Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Peekay Garden, No 11 Bryon Close, New Haven, Opposite New Haven Primary School.

RSVP: @sksurprises or 07054064320

Klassic Night with Jojo Band

Beer Barn Abuja presents Klassic Night with Jojo Band.

Date: Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Beer Barn, 72, Aminu Kano Crescent Wuse 2, Abuja.

Open Mic Thursdays

A unique platform for talents. Whether you’re a musician, storyteller, poet, comedian or any form of performance artist, Tiki Culture will welcome you with open arms.

Date: Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Venue: Tiki Cultures, Shashilga Court, Ahmadu Bello Way, Abuja.

RSVP: 0903002314 or [email protected]

Silent Disco

Date: Friday, May 28, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: @silentdiscolagos

Made in Edo Fest

Made in Edo Fest is celebrating the heritage of the Edo land, the resourcefulness, success, and the creativities of its people. It aims to showcase EDO and its people entirely newly, using a successfully tested European-styled events template. This festival will kick off from Friday and end on Sunday and is filled with different activities, starting with the Welcome block party, followed by open-air fest and the last day will be for Award & dinner night.

Date: Friday, May 28 – Sunday, May 30, 2021.

Venue: Benin City.

RSVP: HERE or +2349040492858

Etuk Ubong + The Etuk Philosophy

Catch Etuk live at the Truth for our Friday Ritual Night at the Truth. Libation 8 pm by the Chief Priest. No Mask No Entry. It’s a strictly covid complaint, so very limited slots available.

Date: Friday, May 28, 2021, & Sunday, May 30, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: 112, Akerele rd off shitta, Surulere, Lagos.

RSVP: +2347061093004 for reservations/booking.

Jam Sessions at The Clubhouse

Music is life. That’s why our hearts have beats. Join The Clubhouse this Friday for another Jam Session with Crus Fusions’ Jazz Night.

Date: Friday, May 28, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: TAK Continental Estate, 11 Aliyu Mohammed Road, Life Camp, Abuja, FCT.

RSVP:@theclubhouseabuja

Afrobeat Live at Bature Brewery

Date: Friday, May 28, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 256, Etim Inyang Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Hush’D Ultraman + RegiMen Launch

Experience an incredible line of Men Skincare products and learn how regimen + Ultraman is changing skin and changing lives. Cocktails, Mimosa and Appetizers will be served.

Date: Friday, May 28, 2021.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Hush’D HQ, 10 Asenuga Street, off Opebi Link Bridge, Opebi.

RSVP: +2348185931481 or HERE

The Joli Cruise

Are you ready for some good food, drinks, non-stop music, games, professional pictures, body paint, all on a beautiful Yacht?

Of course, you are. The Joli Cruise is here!!! The coolest boat cruise event is happening in your city. The single ticket is 30k, the ticket for two is 55k and the group of 4 is 100k.

Date: Saturday, May 29, 2021.

RSVP: 08169791378 or @wakawithus

Silent Disco

Date: Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere, Lagos.

RSVP: @silentdiscolagos

Yoga at the Beach

As we continue to celebrate Mental Health Awareness this month, Hay Foundation Africa presents Yoga by the Beach in line with this year’s theme of Nature. Come enjoy the sun, sand and sea with us as we destress through some yoga exercises. You don’t have to be a pro at yoga to enjoy this. Just come, ready to unwind.

Date: Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Time: 8 AM

Venue: Elegushi Royal Beach, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Shop with A.O Morgan

Date: Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: The Vibe Lagos, 16B Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: @a.omorganfh

Yes! She Can! 2.0 Who says a woman can’t have it all ??

The world has put negative perceptions on women making it difficult for them to live life to the fullest. Yes! She Can! 2.0 is back and reloaded, this time again to put away all the lids and limitations holding today’s modern women that may be devaluing her. Against all odds, a woman can have it all in the workplace, at home and with her herself.

Date: Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Online (Zoom)

RSVP: HERE

Kaqufest 2021 Children’s Day Show

Alliance Française de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre is proud to present Kaqufest this weekend. Kings and Queens Art Academy was created as part of the Nbari Nbajo Art Centre in the Bariga community, Lagos, Nigeria. Its core purpose is to create platforms that would aid to bring lasting solutions to the street menace that have grown increasingly amongst children, teenagers and youth of the Bariga community.

Date: Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Alliance Française de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre/Maison Eric Kayser Ikoyi, 9 Osborne Road, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

NAHCON 21: Community Therapeutic Art Session

Community therapeutic art sessions explore music and visual arts to support community members in expressing creativity, socializing and finding meaningful connections for their personal wellbeing. Hosted by Iniabasi Leye, (ROOMS, Art Therapy). This session comprises One-on-one therapy with certified Art Therapist, Iniabasi Leye, Art Therapy and Music Therapy.

Date: Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: Kairos Hub, Block 2, Briscoe Ford Centre, Plot 94 The Providence St, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Get On the Boat for EXP’s Seaside Saturdays

Join us as EXP Lagos and explore Jetties, bars, landmarks and more on banana boats! This is a sundowner like no other. COVID/SAFETY precautions: Boats will have VERY limited capacity, drinks won’t be served by us on the boats, guests with a history of motion sickness are not allowed on the boat and should not be encouraged to participate, life jackets and masks are required at all times on the boat!

Date: Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

RSVP: HERE

Paint. Sip. Create

Date: Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Brass and Copper, No 1, Olubunmi Owa Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754

Sunday Grill at LiVE! Lounge

At Live Lounge’s Sunday grill, enjoy 20% off all meals on the grill menu and have unlimited Heineken beer for just N5000.

Date: Sunday, May 30, 2021

Venue: LiVE Lounge, No 15, Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 0902 110 6225 or [email protected]

Darkroom: A Live Music Night with Lagos Thugs Afrobeat

A young vibrant and fast-rising musical group playing Afrobeat!

Date: Sunday, May 30, 2021

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: The Mine Studios, 1 Engr. Murphy Adetoro St, Lekki Penninsula II, Lagos.

RSVP: @theminestudios or 08100300340

Sip and Shop with Ahdookeh

Come and let’s have fun while shopping from Ahdookeh’s fashionable pieces such as womenswear, turbans & hats, jewellery and other accessories.

Date: Sunday, May 30, 2021

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: 34, Bode Thomas street, Surulere Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

South African Wave with Major Leagues DJZ

Lagos is about to experience a shutdown like never before. The South African vibe of music has slowly taken over the entertainment stratosphere, and Lagos been the centre of Africa’s entertainment has not failed to deliver. The event which is tagged South African Wave is going to be the talk of the town as it features some of South Africa’s best Major Leagues Djz.

Date: Sunday, May 30, 2021

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Wave Beach, Elegushi Road, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: 0908880007

Nature Hangout

Waka Waka’s Nature Hangout is coming up again this Sunday. It is a time to immerse yourself in nature while participating in activities like the canopy walk, treehouse climbing, nature trail, games, music and of course food.

Date: Sunday, May 30, 2021.

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Lekki Conservation Centre, Km 19 Lekki – Epe Expy, Lekki Penninsula II, Lekki.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Kayak Hangout

Everyone who has attended our Kayak Hangout before will agree with us that Kayaking is fun. Waka Waka will be hosting another Kayak Hangout this Sunday.

Date: Sunday, May 30, 2021.

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Ikoyi

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Laugh out LiVE

LiVE! Lounge is set to host another special edition of Laugh out LiVE! with a guest performance from singer and songwriter, Oxlade.

Date: Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

Time: 2 PM

Venue: LiVE Lounge, No 15, Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225 or @livelounge_ng.