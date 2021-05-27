L’Avyanna Beauty launches the ‘Glow Code’ Range in Grand Style

L’Avyanna Beauty has taken the skincare industry to another with the launch of a premium brand ‘Glow Code‘ which was held on May 16th, 2021 adding yet another exciting addition to the skincare range and even more effective solutions to all and sundry.

Glow Code is a premium skincare brand created by L’Avyanna Beauty. The brand offers quick and effective results to its users who suffer from dull skin, hyper-pigmentation, acne, and dark spots to mention a few.

Glow Code stands out from other brands because it is carefully curated to give its users an elite experience through its overall presentation, quality, safety, and efficacy.

Glow Code emits beauty and class projected from its sheer simplicity and functionality. A brand that understands that beauty gives one the confidence to be whomever they desire.

With beautiful packaging, you are proud to showcase your skincare products on your dressing table. As you know, beauty is not just a routine, it’s a lifestyle.

Glow Code truly welcomes its users to a glow circle where they can be their own kind of beautiful.

You can find ‘Glow Code’ in all L’Avyanna stores in Lagos (Ikoyi, Lekki, and Trade fair), Abuja, Port Harcourt or L’Avyanna sales representatives in Owerri, Asaba, Enugu. Other stores like Healthplus, Casabella Medplus, and also on their website www.glowcode.co.uk

In the coming weeks, Glow Code will be available globally across Europe, Asia, and the USA. Customers around the world will be able to purchase this brand.

This new brand consists of 7 SKU’s (face toner, face cream, body lotion, skin glow gummies, exfoliating foot mask, moisturizing gloves, and socks) crafted with care and passion.

These products are contained in the glow code elite box which comes with an elite membership card that grants discounts on all glow code products on a future purchase and many other benefits.

The launch was organized at the TreeHouse Gardens in Lekki and was well attended by beauty queens, celebrities, members of the press, Lovers, and friends of L’Avyanna.

In attendance was also the Governor of Lagos State, represented by Solape Harmmond, Walter Akpani (MD of Providus Bank), Alex Otti, Dr. Stella Okoli (CEO of Emzor Pharmaceuticals), and a host of other dignitaries and supporters of the brand.

The Governor of Lagos commended Dr. May Ikeora, the CEO of L’Avyanna Beauty for tenacity and excellence in the beauty industry as a female-led business.

The Chairman of Hardis and Dromedas Manufacturing industry reaffirmed Dr. May’s bravery in breaking through an industry such as this dominated by men.

Dr. Alex Otti iterated the importance of supporting women like Dr. May who bring integrity to the beauty business that supports women to maintain their heritage. Glow Code Launch was supported by Teeling Irish Single-malt Whisky and motomedia.

The audience enjoyed entertainment from The Cavemen, Burlesque, and Belly dancers.

