It’s Here! Watch Biodun Stephen’s Movie “Joba” starring Blossom Chukwujekwu & Enado Odigie on BN TV

If you missed the chance to see this movie when it premiered, here’s your chance to finally see it.

Award-winning filmmaker Biodun Stephen has premiered her highly acclaimed AMVCA nominated movie “Joba” on YouTube.

In “Joba”, the faith of a childless Christian husband is tried, especially when all fingers point to him as the cause of their childlessness. He must protect his wife who is on a suicide mission whilst managing to keep the faith.

“Joba” is written and directed by Biodun Stephen who also produces alongside Christine Osifuye.

The movie stars Blossom Chukwujekwu, Enado Odigie, Ronke Ojo, Chris Ihuewa and Christine Osifuye.

Enjoy!