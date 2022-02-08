Checkers Custard announces Nollywood Actress, Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi as their first-ever Brand Ambassador

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, the Nollywood star and movie maker, was announced as the first Brand Ambassador for Nigeria’s premium Custard brand, Checkers Custard, on Friday, February 4th, 2022.

The event was held at the Head office of Checkers Africa, in Mushin, Lagos, where Karan Checker, Managing Director of Checkers Africa, producers of Checkers Custard led the management and staff of the organization, to receive the thespian in a colorful ceremony.

Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi who arrived a few minutes afternoon, which was the time slated for the event, was full of smiles, as she was accompanied to the unveiling ground by her actor husband, Kola Ajeyemi, her media manager, Samuel Olatunji, and other members of her team. The star actor waved and shared jokes with her fans and staff of Checkers Custard, who welcomed her on the red carpet before she was led on a tour of the facility by the management of Checkers Custard. She also met with other key executives and staff of the brand.

An elated Toyin confessed to having been a lover of Checkers Custard before she was appointed Brand Ambassador. Further in her remarks, she said,

“Let me confess to you, my husband’s day is not complete without having Checkers Custard, the product is our favourite meal in our home, especially the Milk 3-in-1 flavour. I’m very delighted to be part of the Checkers Custard family, and I will do everything in my capacity to make sure that more people embrace this product”.

Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi also advised the management of Checkers Custard to always treat all their customers like kings and queens, to which Karan Checker, in his response affirmed the company’s commitment to the consumers and promised no compromise in their standards and highest quality product at all times.

Karan Checker also said that the choice of Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi, as the brand ambassador was borne from the fact that Toyin and Checkers Custard have shared values, carefully articulating the parallels between the brand and the beautiful and humorous actor.

Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi is the first brand ambassador for Checkers Custard.

Sponsored Content