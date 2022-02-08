Connect with us

Shaffy Bello hosts Banky W, Jide Obanikoro, Osas Ighodaro, and friends to a private food tasting event at Chapter Lagos

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Shaffy Bello hosts friends: Banky W, Jide Obanikoro, Osas Ighodaro, Ini Dima Okojie, and more to a private food tasting event at Chapter Lagos

Award-winning Nigerian actress and musician, Shaffy Bello ushered friends and colleagues into the new year with an intimate food tasting event on Sunday, January 16th, 2022 curated by Of A Kind Creatives. Asides from being multitalented, Shaffy Bello is known for oozing sophistication and elegance, so naturally, this event was elegant and sophisticated!

From the high class and influential guests in attendance to the restaurant’s ambiance and exquisite menu, down to the exotic drinks served, this food tasting was the envy of everyone not in attendance.

The event occurred at the newly opened restaurant, Chapter Lagos which is situated in Victoria Island and serves modern Indian cuisine with a twist.

The guests enjoyed the main course that consisted of ginger chilli fish, lasooni chicken, prawn pepper fry, padka chicken wings, pulled lamb chops, and basil garlic naan. The dessert that followed were pistachio mango panna cotta and chocolate rose truffle. This was accompanied by spicy margarita cocktails as well as fizzy falooda.

The tasting had a good turnout of guests in the entertainment and political spaces. These guests included Banky W and Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Omawunmi, Osas Ighodaro, Adebola Williams and his wife Kehinde Williams, Timi and Bukola Dakolo, Joycee and Tola Awosika, Jide Obanikoro (House of Representative), Jamel Disu, Bukola Are, Tosin Ashafa, Tola Odunsi, Lolade Disu.

It was evident that the guests had a fabulous time enjoying good food and the warm company. The beaming smiles on their faces were all the evidence we needed to see.

Omawumi and Shaffy Bello

Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Shaffy Bello, and Banky W

Bukola Dakolo, Shaffy Bello and Timi Dakolo

Kehinde Williams, Debola Williams, Shaffy Bello, and Omawumi

Shaffy Bello and Chef Harsh

Several guests gushed about the lovely evening, with some like Kehinde Williams posting a video on her Instagram saying ‘Thank you so much @iamshaffybello for an amazing evening with a fantastic company.’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KDW (@kdlagos)

You can visit Chapter Lagos for an intimate dining experience like these stars enjoyed. The restaurant is located at Level 4, 1623 Saka Jojo St, Victoria Island.

For more information, Check out their Instagram page – chapter.Lagos

Sponsored Content

