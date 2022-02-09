Get Ready! The 9th Edition of NECLive themed ‘Sustaining The Africa Momentum’ is Almost Here

ID Africa, a leading communications advisory and media company, has announced that the ninth edition of the annual entertainment conference, NECLive, will take place on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Lagos, Nigeria. This year’s NECLive, one of Africa’s largest and longest-running meetings of entertainment and creative industry professionals, will return in person as a hybrid event for the first time in three years.

NECLive9 will feature an in-person event with a limited number of visitors, as well as online participation and a live global broadcast over cable TV, radio, and the internet. The platform for the creative and entertainment industries, launched in 2013, will include an international lineup of speakers, panellists, and performers connecting with a live audience from across the world.

Themed ‘Sustaining The Africa Momentum’, NECLive9 will explore how African creatives and entertainers can use digital media and technology tools to build sustainable economic power for themselves, the industry, and their nations. The event will curate conversations and discussions focused on the cross-border opportunities available to Africa’s entertainment industry through the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) when it becomes fully operational, as well as global opportunities available within diaspora communities.

In light of the upcoming 2023 general elections in Nigeria, NECLive9 will also delve into the role of creatives and the entertainment industry in nation-building, including how to use entertainment as a vehicle for driving social change on the continent.

According to NECLive Convener, Ayeni Adekunle, “In the past two years, we’ve seen how powerful entertainment and pop culture can be in influencing social change and driving narratives. For nine years, NECLive has been at the forefront of conversations around moving the entertainment industry forward and maximizing its potential. And for the ninth instalment, we’re continuing with this mission by engaging relevant stakeholders in discussions that will set the tone for the future of not just the industry but our continent as a whole.”

Femi Falodun, CEO, ID Africa, added, “Creativity, pop culture, technology, and youthful energy are some of the most powerful forces that can create meaningful social and economic change in Africa today and tomorrow. The true potential of Africa’s creative sector will be fully unlocked when practitioners have acquired the necessary skills and tapped into the growing global interest in the unique African offering. This is why NECLive9 is bringing together key industry players from across the continent for a much-needed conversation on how to sustain the African momentum. “

The conference will feature live performances by entertainers from across Africa and will also include product unveilings, brand announcements, and industry tributes.

NECLive9 will be held in person in Lagos and simultaneously broadcast live across the world on DStv and the NECLive website.

Interested parties can visit nec.ng or contact [email protected] or +2348099993512 for more information, partnership and sponsorship enquiries.