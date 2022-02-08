The Veuve Clicquot VIP Experience returns at the 2022 Lagos Polo Tournament

Veuve Clicquot is excited to announce that it will be a part of the NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament. The Veuve Clicquot VIP Experience which will once again be held at the prestigious Lagos Polo Club is planned for two consecutive weekends: February 19th – 20th & 26th – 27th of 2022 respectively.

Now in its 9th year, this year’s edition will delight Lagos city’s finest celebrities, polo aficionados, and champagne connoisseurs to a stylish soiree and an afternoon fête complete with fast-paced polo matches, stylish fashions, and, of course, Veuve Clicquot champagne.

Once again celebrating this millennia-old sport in joyful Veuve Clicquot style, the vast green polo field, with breath-taking views of the Lagos Polo Club, will be flanked by spectators who will lounge under sunburst yellow parasols looking perfectly chic, sipping Veuve Clicquot in the afternoon sun.

TICKET AVAILABILITY & ACCESS: This year’s Veuve Clicquot VIP Lounge offers a unique viewing experience within the Lagos Polo Club estate and is retailing between N65 -000 to N80,000 depending on the purchase date. The Ticket includes flowing Yellow Label, Veuve Clicquot’s signature drink ‘by the glass’ up until 6 pm, gourmet food service from Celebrity Chef – Chef Eros, premium views of the match from an exclusive air-conditioned marquee amongst other perks.

Tickets are available for purchase by visiting Here

Speaking on this year’s Veuve Clicquot Polo Experience, Wole Awoleke, Moët Hennessy Marketing Manager stated: “Veuve Clicquot is all about spreading joy. The Veuve Clicquot x Polo partnership gives expression to Madame Clicquot’s audacious and innovative spirit, bringing polo enthusiasts and champagne lovers for a one-in-a-lifetime Clicquot under the sun experience.”

