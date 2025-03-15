RJ4 Brings Beauty, Fashion, and Wellness Together at Exclusive Event

RJ4 nicknamed “the Harrods Of Lagos”, recently hosted its customers with UK Renowned Esthetician Dr. Josh captivating an exclusive audience with his insightful seminar on anti-aging tips and tricks alongside a medical nutritionist.

The event was held at the stylish conference hall located at RJ4 Fashion Hall, blending the worlds of beauty, art, and fashion for a unique experience.

As an Esthetician whose work has gained widespread acclaim for its timeless appeal, Dr. Josh has also become a trusted figure in the beauty and wellness community.

He shared his personal medical secrets, new trends and strategies for maintaining a fresh, youthful appearance well into adulthood. The seminar covered everything from skincare routines, diet, and exercise to mental well-being and the importance of self-care.

“I believe that aging is a natural process, but with the right approach, we can maintain our confidence and glow at any age,” said Dr.Josh.

The event also featured a range of exclusive activities and refreshments from the Boutique Cafe at RJ4, creating an evening filled with memorable moments, karaoke, games, and more.

RJ4, known for its commitment to style and wellness, also gave attendees the opportunity to win a curated collection of beauty and skincare products.

With the CEO’s authenticity, charm, and expertise, Uche Ukpaka continues to inspire and motivate others to live their best, healthiest lives through her medical spa, RJ4 Medspa. This event marks just the latest in a series of successful events for its customers an one of its avenues to give back to its community by helping and encouraging its customers to adopt and live a healthier lifestyle

Photo Credits: @rj4_medspa

Sponsored Content