RJ4 Launches in Lagos & is Set to Redefine Luxury Retailing and Experiences | Get the Scoop

Published

1 hour ago

 on

International departmental store, RJ4, recently launched over the holidays in Lagos Nigeria. RJ4 introduces a grandeur shopping destination with a fusion of notable local and foreign brands, curated from experiences in travelling the globe.
The launch event afforded guests the chance to indulge in a world-class shopping ambience and experience. In attendance were top executives, socialites, celebrities and professionals in the fashion and lifestyle industry including Nnamdi Okonkwo, Innocent Ike, Abba Folawiyo, Mary Akpobome, Ruth Osime, Nkiru Anumudu, Ini Dima-Okojie and Andrea Iyamah among others.
The store consists of two floors of impeccable beauty, fashion and home decor items which include skincare, makeup, fragrance, treatments and gifts. It’s of no surprise the opulent store has been nicknamed “Harrods of Lagos” by its patrons. Set within is a state of the art spa offering special beauty treatments as well as a dedicated makeup space managed by award-winning makeup artist, Joyce Jacob Beauty.
RJ4 offers a sophisticated space that is open to brands looking to enter the market through product launches and pop-ups. The sophisticated space is the perfect launchpad for events catering to the fashion and beauty industry.
Located at 64 Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, RJ4 is set to be at the forefront of luxury fashion and beauty retailing in Nigeria.
