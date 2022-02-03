Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Falz & Kizz Daniel Showed Up & Out for Wande Coal’s Urban Live Session | See Photos

Connect with us

Published

33 mins ago

 on

Wande Coal performed some of his best songs for his fans and supporters in an exclusive one-night-only event for Urban Live Sessions on Friday night. This was a one-of-a-kind live music experience!

Live performances from Sean Tizzle, Dremo, Vee Iye, Oyinbo Rebel, and Deena Ade kicked off the night before Wande Coal hit the stage as the headliner.

Wizkid, R2Bees, Tiwa Savage, Kizz Daniel, Falz, Ycee, BOJ, Dorathy, Arinola, MS DSF, and many more were spotted in the throng rocking to Wande Coal’s best songs.

Fans were given an experience of a lifetime at this sold-out show and Wande Coal reminded people why he is one of the GOATS.

Urban Live Sessions is produced for Group8, by The Agency Africa.

See photos from the event below:

