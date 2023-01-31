For Edgy #BellaStylistas – These 7 Looks from Khanyi Mbau will Inspire you This Week

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with all the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on South African Actress, television personality, and businesswoman – Khanyisile Mbau. A style star who makes the epitome of classy expressed in elegant outfits put together in a fun manner that caught our fancy.

For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of our favourites from her curated Instagram page just for you. Keep scrolling for a new dose of a week in style.

Monday

Step up a simple all-black outfit with a tasselled black top coat and sheer-foot heels.

Tuesday

Pretty leggings & figure hugging cut-out top in the royal blue colour, paired with simple white sneakers and avatgarde shades

Wednesday

A fuschia pink skin tight 2-piece from Fendi paired with pink fur tip gloves, gorgeous black hair, and black boots. Put on stunning sunglasses for som’ extra

Thursday

Rock Nike shorts and oversized top with silky straight hair styled in wavy tips for a minimalist yet classy look.

Friday

This skater skirt, socks, and bright sneakers is giving cheerleading squad vibes with some mogul twist.

Saturday

This is why we love the designers – that big bold gold accessory in the Chanel insignia on these white boots steps up the aesthetic about a hundred times.

Sunday

Shine bright like the sun on Sunday in a bright-coloured little dress. Blonde hair on resplendent fair skin with gold strappy heels hit differently.

