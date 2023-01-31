For Edgy #BellaStylistas – These 7 Looks from Khanyi Mbau will Inspire you This Week

Connect with us

Published

53 mins ago

 on

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with all the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on South African Actress, television personality, and businesswoman – Khanyisile MbauA style star who makes the epitome of classy expressed in elegant outfits put together in a fun manner that caught our fancy.

For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of our favourites from her curated Instagram page just for you. Keep scrolling for a new dose of a week in style.

Monday

Step up a simple all-black outfit with a tasselled black top coat and sheer-foot heels.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded)

Tuesday

Pretty leggings & figure hugging cut-out top in the royal blue colour, paired with simple white sneakers and avatgarde shades

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded)

Wednesday

A fuschia pink skin tight 2-piece from Fendi paired with pink fur tip gloves, gorgeous black hair, and black boots. Put on stunning sunglasses for som’ extra 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded)

Thursday

Rock Nike shorts and oversized top with silky straight hair styled in wavy tips for a minimalist yet classy look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded)

Friday

This skater skirt, socks, and bright sneakers is giving cheerleading squad vibes with some mogul twist.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded)

Saturday

This is why we love the designers – that big bold gold accessory in the Chanel insignia on these white boots steps up the aesthetic about a hundred times.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded)

Sunday

Shine bright like the sun on Sunday in a bright-coloured little dress. Blonde hair on resplendent fair skin with gold strappy heels hit differently.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded)

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

