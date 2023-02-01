Connect with us

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 425

Style

See This Week’s Super Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 158

Style

For Edgy #BellaStylistas - These 7 Looks from Khanyi Mbau will Inspire you This Week

Style

#BBTitans: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Shines In Every Way In This ATAFO Logo Print Suit

Style

Our Style Stars are Bold in Green This Week On #BellaStylista Issue 221

Style

Where, When & Why: Here’s All You Need to Know About ARISE Fashion Week 2023

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Olomide Didi's Ankara Moment at the “Atlantis The Royal” Dubai Grand Reveal Weekend

Style

14 West African Designers Have Been Selected to Participate in the African Fashion Futures Incubator

Style

7 Stylish Looks from Samantha Kash to Inspire Minimalists this Week

Style

Eku Edewor is a Star In VicNate's Latest Collection - N°4

Style

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 425

Published

4 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Bella @adesewa_22
Dress @emaginebybukola
Fabric @topmumexclusivefabrics
Mua @tennycoco
Gele @topmumexclusivefabrics

Dress @taylorleezee_official
Facebeat @dithz_gloww
Gele @gelebyloveth
Asoebi fabrics @fabrics_by_onyi

@kash__012
Dress @tinnuques
Mua @pelz_glam
Photographer @yomi.visuals
Gele artist @taiwos_touch

Dress @rm.couture_

Bella @therealposibaby
Makeup: @y_glam
Dress: @ateni.ng
Gele: @dbellezza_gele

Bella @reyahs_beauty
Outfit: @fit.frequencycouture
Mua: @davidstouch_
Accessories: @accesories_by_snowflakes
Gele: @davidstouch_

Dress @akwa_iyanga

@queenola2
Makeup @beauty_by_icon

Bella @nashida_jc
Dress @rachapparel

Bella @mimionalaja
Outfit @ayabacouture
Gele @eminence_mez

Dress @houseofsolange
Photographer @femi_visuals
Makeup @pojan_studio

Bella @reniabina
Outfit @derinfabikunco

Via @thelagospaparazzi

Bella @iamtonitones
Outfit @deysoile

Bella @simisanyaa
Makeup @mola_glamz
Gele @a1_gele
Photography @pablomagik

Dress @luxebyire

Bella @veekee_james


Kids!

Mum @empress_naheelah
Photography @modu27photography
Mummy and daughter’s outfit @xtrabrideslagos

Mom @cynbae_1
Shots @epik_memories
Assist @jamphy_confidenz @asthero_gh
Mom outfit @aboagyeclothing_gh

 

Related Topics:

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

Star Features

Help CFOSF Provide Healthcare for Widows & The Less Privileged Via DonateNG

Kolawole Ajayi: Peculiar Times Call for Careful Driving

Mfonobong Inyang: 2023 Elections Should Be about Strategic Interests, Not Identities

Write About Your Love Journey This Valentine & Win a Package from Hingees

The Most Anticipated African Books of 2023
css.php