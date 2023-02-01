Weddings
It’s Raining Love & Beauty in Yetunde and Deji’s Pre-wedding Shoot!
When people are in love, it’s not hard to tell and clearly, Yetunde and Deji are smitten with each other! They are on to happy ever after and are serving us doses of love and beauty.
If there is one thing the lovebirds made clear with their pre-wedding photos, it is the fact that they are one stylish couple! Every photo in this shoot displays a warm affection that we love to see. We bet you’ll love their pre-wedding photos as much as we do.
Enjoy their lovely pre-wedding photos below.
Credits
Stylist @saobyrami
Hair @hairbyposhclass
Makeup @eeswatmakeovers
Suit @dejiandkola
Photography @thedavidmartinss