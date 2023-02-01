Connect with us

Weddings

It's Raining Love & Beauty in Yetunde and Deji's Pre-wedding Shoot!

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 425

Sweet Spot Weddings

Love Gave Malik a Second Chance with Fatima! Enjoy Their Kamu & Wedding Dinner

Weddings

Bask in the Beauty of Love With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

Weddings

It's a Fun Nigerian-Congolese Affair With Adaora & Serge’s Wedding!

Weddings

Tasmin & Olamide Went From Being Friends to Lovers! Enjoy Their #BNBling Moment

Sweet Spot Weddings

Thelma and Lindel Had A Perfect First Date – Now It’s Happy Ever After!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Get Your Weekend Groove On with all The Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

Abi and Junior Had Such a Delightful White Wedding! Enjoy Their Video

Sweet Spot Weddings

Relish the Warmth of Love in Hafsah and Michael's Pre-wedding Shoot!

Weddings

It’s Raining Love & Beauty in Yetunde and Deji’s Pre-wedding Shoot!

Published

6 hours ago

 on

When people are in love, it’s not hard to tell and clearly, Yetunde and Deji are smitten with each other! They are on to happy ever after and are serving us doses of love and beauty.

If there is one thing the lovebirds made clear with their pre-wedding photos, it is the fact that they are one stylish couple! Every photo in this shoot displays a warm affection that we love to see. We bet you’ll love their pre-wedding photos as much as we do.

Enjoy their lovely pre-wedding photos below.

Credits

Stylist @saobyrami
Hair @hairbyposhclass
Makeup @eeswatmakeovers
Suit @dejiandkola
Photography @thedavidmartinss

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

Help CFOSF Provide Healthcare for Widows & The Less Privileged Via DonateNG

Kolawole Ajayi: Peculiar Times Call for Careful Driving

Mfonobong Inyang: 2023 Elections Should Be about Strategic Interests, Not Identities

Write About Your Love Journey This Valentine & Win a Package from Hingees

The Most Anticipated African Books of 2023
css.php