Connect with us

Weddings

Love Gave Malik a Second Chance with Fatima! Enjoy Their Kamu & Wedding Dinner

Weddings

Bask in the Beauty of Love With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

Weddings

It's a Fun Nigerian-Congolese Affair With Adaora & Serge’s Wedding!

Weddings

Tasmin & Olamide Went From Being Friends to Lovers! Enjoy Their #BNBling Moment

Sweet Spot Weddings

Thelma and Lindel Had A Perfect First Date – Now It’s Happy Ever After!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Get Your Weekend Groove On with all The Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

Abi and Junior Had Such a Delightful White Wedding! Enjoy Their Video

Sweet Spot Weddings

Relish the Warmth of Love in Hafsah and Michael's Pre-wedding Shoot!

Weddings

The #TheIDOAffair Began With a Good Gesture at a Coffee Shop!

Weddings

Fate Brought Chidera and Ade Together at a Restaurant!

Weddings

Love Gave Malik a Second Chance with Fatima! Enjoy Their Kamu & Wedding Dinner

Published

5 hours ago

 on

We can’t get enough of all the beauty that comes with Northern weddings. Today, we get to take in all of this beauty and it is all thanks to Fatima and Malik!

The love birds went all out as they tied the knot in a lovely Kamu ceremony. The colourful display of culture and sweet show of love, left us wanting more. And yes! The lovebirds gave us more of this magic with their wedding dinner. They both looked dashing in all their outfits and it was so beautiful to see them surrounded by so much love from their family and friends. Fatima and Malik’s wedding photos will certainly add colour to your day!

Enjoy Fatima and Malik’s Kamu ceremony and wedding dinner below:

How we met
By the groom, Malik:

I met Fatima in 2013 at the MTN Office (Customer Care Service Center), Maitama, Abuja where I went to upgrade my sim card. I was in a queue and it was almost my turn to be attended to. Suddenly, I looked to my right and sighted this beautiful young lady. I decided that by all means, I have to be attended to by her. So, I quietly left and joined another long queue. Finally, after she attended to me and helped resolve my complaint, I requested her contact but she declined and kept it strictly professional.

She told me that the sim would be active within 24 hours. Fortunately, the sim did not work which allowed me to go back to her office. I said to myself that I would not leave this time without getting her contact. I persuaded her to give me her contact saying I was travelling the next day and I needed to be sure it worked.

Since then, I consistently checked up on her and we became good friends. Fatima is God-fearing, beautiful, patient, loving, ambitious, intelligent, selfless, independent, down-to-earth, loyal, and has a great sense of humour. I just love her unique personality overall.  We enjoy spending time together, travelling, watching movies, reading, and engaging in outdoor activities.

Here is how Fatima and Malik had their wedding dinner


 

Credits

Kamu ceremony

Planner: @nsignature_events
Photography:@momoduweddings | @momodumedia
Makeup@lbvmakeovers
1st outfit: @lacebyjummai
2nd outfit: @kuluabuja
Decor: @reis_events
MC@tujens
DJ: @dj_stan1_

Wedding dinner

Plannertheplanningcomp
Photography:@momoduweddings | @momodumedia
Bride’s 1st Outfit: @ixora.ng
Bride’s 2nd outfit: @kuluabuja
3rd outfit: @menakon.creations
Groom’s outfit@kinghakbal

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Write About Your Love Journey This Valentine & Win a Package from Hingees

The Most Anticipated African Books of 2023

Join us for a Reading from Mfonobong Inyang’s “Lazy Nigerian Youths: Understanding This Coconut Head Generation” at #AfricaNXT2023 | February 8th

Chika Unigwe Gives a Breakdown of Buchi Emecheta’s Biography in a Twitter Thread

Get Inspired by These BellaNaijarians’ Ode to Their Friend on His Graduation 
css.php