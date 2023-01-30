Love Gave Malik a Second Chance with Fatima! Enjoy Their Kamu & Wedding Dinner

We can’t get enough of all the beauty that comes with Northern weddings. Today, we get to take in all of this beauty and it is all thanks to Fatima and Malik!

The love birds went all out as they tied the knot in a lovely Kamu ceremony. The colourful display of culture and sweet show of love, left us wanting more. And yes! The lovebirds gave us more of this magic with their wedding dinner. They both looked dashing in all their outfits and it was so beautiful to see them surrounded by so much love from their family and friends. Fatima and Malik’s wedding photos will certainly add colour to your day!

Enjoy Fatima and Malik’s Kamu ceremony and wedding dinner below:

How we met

By the groom, Malik:

I met Fatima in 2013 at the MTN Office (Customer Care Service Center), Maitama, Abuja where I went to upgrade my sim card. I was in a queue and it was almost my turn to be attended to. Suddenly, I looked to my right and sighted this beautiful young lady. I decided that by all means, I have to be attended to by her. So, I quietly left and joined another long queue. Finally, after she attended to me and helped resolve my complaint, I requested her contact but she declined and kept it strictly professional.

She told me that the sim would be active within 24 hours. Fortunately, the sim did not work which allowed me to go back to her office. I said to myself that I would not leave this time without getting her contact. I persuaded her to give me her contact saying I was travelling the next day and I needed to be sure it worked.

Since then, I consistently checked up on her and we became good friends. Fatima is God-fearing, beautiful, patient, loving, ambitious, intelligent, selfless, independent, down-to-earth, loyal, and has a great sense of humour. I just love her unique personality overall. We enjoy spending time together, travelling, watching movies, reading, and engaging in outdoor activities.

Here is how Fatima and Malik had their wedding dinner