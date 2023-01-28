Connect with us

Write About Your Love Journey This Valentine & Win a Package from Hingees

BellaNaijarians, it’s the season of love and we can feel the love in the air already!

Valentine is coming, and lovebirds are peppering us with plans for the season, me and mine photos and their love stories.

At BellaNaija, we love and celebrate love. We believe love transcends beyond Valentine’s Day and the journey of love becomes beautiful when you reminisce on moments you’ve shared together and those you wish to spend together. That’s why this Valentine, we’re inviting you to share your love journey with us and win a package from Hingees – one of Nigeria’s finest clothing brands.

If you are a single pringle and have been chanting “God when,” don’t worry, you’re not left out. You also get to win a package from Hingees when you tell us about your love journey so far. Isn’t that cool?

What do you have to do?

We’re celebrating love so write about your beautiful love journey. Those moments that made you feel warm, the butterflies you feel (or felt) in your belly. Times you and your boo held hands and looked into each other’s eyes – lovingly, of course. Times you threw your head back and laughed and those times your heart did gbim gbim because, omo! This love too much.

Write about all this, starting OR ending your story with “Love beyond the moment,” and send it to [email protected], with the subject line: #BNCelebratingLove.

You can also send photos of you and your boo to make this season memorable. Please note that this is not compulsory.

When?

Submit your story on or before 11:59 pm WAT, 14th of February, 2023. Submissions after that will not be accepted.

What do you stand to win?

A premium package from Hingees that includes:

  • Sweatpants
  • T-shirt
  • Dopp kit
  • Pack of bracelets

We cannot wait to read your entry. Whoop!

