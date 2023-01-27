Check Out The Most Anticipated African books in 2023

Every year, African literature becomes richer. Authors and writers write outstanding and profound books that keep putting the continent on a higher literary scale. This year, BellaNaija Features is launching its first-ever Book Club, and we’re inviting our amazing readers to nominate their favourite books by African authors they read and would love to be featured on BN Features. As part of our alignment with literary spaces, we are excited to share a compilation of very much anticipated books by African writers that are coming out this year. The list, in no particular order, is privy to announcements made by publishers of the books or authors themselves.

Small Worlds by Caleb Azumah Nelson

To be published in May, Caleb’s Small Worlds is definitely a book to look out for after dazzling us with his groundbreaking and award-winning first novel, Open Water. Caleb Nelson is a Ghanian writer based in the UK who has won multiple major awards with Open Water. While forthcoming, Small Worlds has been optioned for TV. It is acquired by Brock Media, a production company backed by BBC Studios.

What Napoleon Could Not Do by DK Nnuro

DK Nnuro is a Ghanian-born writer and graduate of John Kopkins and Iowa Writers’ Workshop. DK is one of the fantastic Ghanian storytellers and What Could Napoleon Could Not Do is his debut novel. It’s been a long time coming.

Don’t Answer When They Call Your Name by Ukamaka Olisakwe

Ukamaka Olisakwe is known for her compelling magic of storytelling. Her first novel, Ogadinma, or Everything Will Be Alright was critically accepted and widely read in Nigeria. A Nigerian writer currently living in the U.S., Don’t Answer When They Call Your Name is a Young Adult stories of African teenagers.

Daughter in Exile by Bisi Adjapon

Bisi is a Nigerian-Ghanian-American writer. Her first novel, The Teller of Secrets, was critically accepted. Bisi was praised by Dave Eggers, a Pulitzer Winner that she “writes with incredible vividness and clarity. Her similes and attention to all of the senses are really extraordinary.” Daughter in Exile is coming this month and it is definitely going to be a hit like her first.

A Spell of Good Things by Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀

Six years after her stunning debut novel, Stay With Me, Ayobami is back with a compelling novel that narrates another domestic story. A Spell of Good Things is Ayobami’s second book and reviews have been giving high praises for the forthcoming books. We can’t wait to hold the book in our hands.

The Middle Daughter by Chika Unigwe

Chika Unigwe’s previous books, Better Than Lives, On Black Sisters’ Street, and Better Late Than Ever, are enough to bear testament to how enthralling The Middle Daughter will be. The Nigerian but US-based writer has mastered the art of storytelling and we can’t wait to experience it again.

Small by Small by Ike Anya

A debut memoir for Ike Anya whose writing has appeared in Granta and other places. Small by Small details stories of his life and as a medical practitioner in Nigeria. It’s an important that we really looking forward to reading. The book is coming in May.

Strange and Difficult Times: Notes on a Global Pandemic by Nanjala Nyabola

Nanjala Nyabola, Kenyan activist, has been passionate about African issues for years. Her writing also extensively explores African matters. This collection is no doubt not different, and from the title, it can be deduced that the collection explores cogent issues. We can’t wait.

Rose and the Burma Sky by Rosanna Amaka

The book is described by Penguin Books as “The heartrending unrequited love story of a black soldier in the Second World War”. The cover is enthralling and we can’t wait to hold the book in our hands.

River Spirit by Leila Aboulela

Leila Aboulela was listed as a New York Times Notable Author and was a previous winner of the prestigious Ako African Caine Prize. There are writers who are known for gorgeous writing and the Sudanese writer is unarguably one. From Minaret to The Translator to The Kindness of Enemies, Leila doesn’t have any convincing point to make that she can never disappoint. We look forward to this book, as we should.

Innards: Stories by Magogodi oaMphela Makhene

As described by the publishers, W. W. Norton, this incendiary debut of linked stories narrates the everyday lives of Soweto residents, from the early years of apartheid to its dissolution and beyond. Magogodi oaMphela Makhene is a fantastic writer and her writing has been applauded internationally. Born in Soweto, South Africa, she was shortlisted for Caine Prize for African Writing in 2017.

The Three of Us by Ore Agbaje-Williams

Ore Agbaje-Williams’s debut novel, The Three of Us will be published in the UK, US and Canada this year. We are excited and looking forward to the book. The cover is stunning.

The Road To The Country by Chigozie Obioma

Chigozie Obioma is gifting us with another book. No words needed, the two-time Booker Prize shortlistee does not need much to be said about. The name is enough. We are excited and looking forward to Obioma’s third novel.

Last Seen in Lapaz by Kwei Quartey

We are excited and looking forward to another Kwei Quartey’s excellent novel. The previous novels did not disappoint to transport us to places and Last Seen in Lapaz, we are confident, won’t be an exception.

Drinking from Graveyard Wells by Yvette Lisa Ndlovu

Zimbabwean author, Yvette Lisa Ndlovu, has a debut short story collection forthcoming and we are looking forward to the magic that the book is.

I Am Still With You by Emmanuel Iduma

Emmanuel Iduma is a detailed writer, A Stranger’s Pose, his book, proves that. The Nigerian writer mentioned in a social media post that I Am Still With You is the book he’s been preparing to write for most of his life. And for that, we can’t wait to read the genius that Iduma is.

We look forward to every African book forthcoming this year and we can’t to get them all on our shelves.

We’ll be updating this list as often as we can. If you are an author whose book(s) will be released this year and you want it included in this list, please send an email to [email protected]