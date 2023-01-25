Exciting News! We Are Launching the BellaNaija Book Club

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

We’ve got great news to share, BNers; the BellaNaija book club is now live. Whoop!

Remember at the beginning of the year, you promised to read more? Well, here’s your chance to be a part of the Book Club. We’re super excited about boosting the reading culture of Nigerians at home and abroad, and we cannot wait to kickstart this with you.

What should you expect from the BN Book Club?

Loads and loads of exciting reads. We’ll select a book every month and make a review at the end of the month. We’ll also have interviews and chats with your favourite authors both on our website and social media.

Of course, there is something for you, readers. You get a chance to read the book of the month and send in your review. You’ll also get a chance to be a part of our IG Live series and have a chat with the authors.

How can you be a part of the BN Book Club?

It’s simple! Start by nominating our first book of the year. Have you read a book you love recently and would want to read/listen to the review? Do you have your favourite author you’d like us to throw the spotlight on? Nominate their books today!

We’ve got so much in store for you and cannot wait to get your nominations. You can send in your nominations via our Instagram page or send an email to [email protected]

Please note that while we’ll love to cover every book you love, we are currently focusing on books written by African authors.

Let’s get this started, send in your nominations today!

