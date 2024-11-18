Wuraola Obadare: Five Nigerian Novels Every Woman Should Read

Nigerian literature is rich with compelling stories that shed light on the complexities of womanhood, societal expectations, and resilience. These novels explore themes like patriarchy, marriage, abuse, and identity, weaving narratives that inspire, challenge, and empower. Here are five must-reads for every woman that amplify the voices of women navigating life’s intricate realities.

Tomorrow I Become A Woman – Aiwanose Odafen

This book is a must-read. Tomorrow I Become a Woman follows the life of Obianuju and her two friends, Ada and Chinelo. The story delves deep into the patriarchal Nigerian society. The story explores themes such as patriarchy, domestic violence, female friendships, love, Nigerian civil war, tribalism, death, family expectations and so on. The novel describes how the Nigerian women raised in early post-colonial Nigeria, were raised to please the male gender. Uju was raised to be a perfect woman, and marriage was seen as the only way she could have her mother’s approval. Therefore, she does everything within her power to stay in an abusive marriage, even though it is against her will. She puts all her dreams and future aspirations on hold. Towards the end of the story, Uju defies societal expectations by leaving her sham of a marriage and finds her happy ending.

Stay With Me – Ayobami Adebayo

Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀’s gripping novel Stay with Me delves into thematic preoccupations of love, marriage, grief, and social standards. The plot, which is set in Nigeria amid a time of political unrest, revolves around Yejide and Akin, a young couple whose inability to conceive strains their marriage. In a culture that views having children as an essential component of marriage, they face immense pressure from both their families and society.

Yejide attempts every traditional and medical method to conceive as his desperation increases. Akin’s family eventually steps in and encourages him to take a second wife in the hopes of becoming a parent. Several emotional and psychological issues are brought to light by this choice, revealing vulnerabilities and secrets that could endanger the partnership. The book explores intricate subjects like infertility, polygamy, and how social pressures affect interpersonal relationships. Yejide and Akin’s relationship illustrates the difficulties of two people attempting to maintain a connection amid overwhelming adversity. A moving tale of love, selflessness, and resiliency, Stay with Me shows the extent of suffering and bravery required to maintain hope and find fortitude in the face of hardship.

The Girl with The Louding Voice – Abi Dare

Abi Dare’s moving tale, The Girl with the Louding Voice, is set in Nigeria and depicts the difficulties and demands of society that women encounter, especially in marriage. The book centres on Adunni, a young Nigerian lady whose father sells her into marriage to an older man, ending her hopes of completing her education and escaping poverty. Adunni is struggling with the realities of her new existence, where she is expected to conform and give up her goals, despite her expectation that marriage will lead to a brighter future. Adunni experiences severe personal hardships along the way, which highlight the complexity of Nigerian society’s expectations for women. She grows and changes as she encounters both brutality and tenderness.

Throughout the story, Adunni’s resilience shines as she searches for her voice in a world determined to silence her, symbolising the struggles of many women to overcome societal and familial pressures. In a style, both tender and raw, Abi Dare sheds light on issues such as gender inequality, the importance of female solidarity, and the resilience needed to carve out one’s identity in oppressive circumstances. Adunni is adamant and courageous about overcoming her obstacles, her story highlights the value of resilience. Even in the most trying circumstances, women can be inspired by their strength.

The Middle Daughter – Chika Unigwe

Chika Unigwe’s book, The Middle Daughter retells the old tale of Hades and Persephone in a modern Nigerian context. The narrative centres on Nani, a young lady who battles to define herself and become independent in a traditional household with strict expectations. Being the “middle daughter,” Nani frequently feels that her siblings take centre stage and longs for love and a sense of purpose, which she feels with her father. When her father dies, she meets Ephraim, a charming but dangerous man, in the hopes that he will be the key to her freedom and happiness.

However, her relationship with Ephraim quickly devolves into a dark one, exposing the intricate mechanics of abuse, deception, and power. The emotional and social pressures are shown by Nani’s struggle through these difficulties. Family loyalty, pain, self-discovery, and the quest for personal freedom are the themes covered in The Middle Daughter. The societal and cultural factors that influence women’s lives, as well as the bravery needed to overcome them, are skillfully addressed in this book.

Ogadinma – Ukamaka Olisakwe

The compelling coming-of-age book Ogadinma: Or Everything Will Be All Right by Ukamaka Olisakwe centres on Ogadinma, a young Nigerian lady whose life is turned upside down by expectations from her family and society. The novel depicts the difficulties women have in a patriarchal society that frequently denies them freedom, and it is set in Nigeria in the 1980s.

When Ogadinma is forced to relocate from her homeland of Kano to Lagos due to a family incident, her journey officially begins. In the hopes that this relationship will give her stability and happiness, she falls in love there and marries an older guy. But she soon experiences disillusionment, abuse, and betrayal in her marriage, which turns into a source of pain. Notwithstanding these obstacles, Ogadinma’s perseverance is evident in the face of these challenges as she works to restore her independence and sense of self in a culture that constantly silences women.

Olisakwe depicts themes of female oppression, resilience, and the fight for freedom of choice via Ogadinma’s experiences. The book emphasises the value of bravery and self-determination while simultaneously highlighting the social norms that limit women and celebrating their inner strength and tenacity. Ogadinma hopes her marriage will bring stability and happiness, but it instead becomes a source of hardship. This lesson reminds women not to view marriage as a cure-all for personal struggles and to consider relationships carefully. The novel also encourages women to work towards self-sufficiency, which paves the way for freedom in difficult situations.