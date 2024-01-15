Book Lovers, See Brittle Paper’s Most Anticipated African Books of 2024

African authors are on fire this 2024. From thrillers, love, crime and many other genres, African authors are putting in the work at home and abroad, and we’re super proud of them all.

Brittle Paper, Africa’s leading literary website, has released a list of 82 African books to anticipate this year. While the list is not exhaustive, it reflects the radiance of African excellence that shines every year when it comes to literature on the continent. This year, books from different genres – fiction, poetry, fantasy, nonfiction – from established and debut authors are expected to hit our shelves. See some of the books here, in no particular order.

A Kind of Madness by Uche Okonkwo

Uche Okonkwo is a Nigerian fiction writer whose works have been published in A Public Space, Kenyon Review, One Story, Ploughshares, The Best American Nonrequired Reading 2019 and other literary publications. Her debut collection, A Kind of Madness, explores the concept of madness in its literal sense as well as the private emotions that we often keep hidden, which can feel like a form of madness when left unexpressed. The stories in this collection unravel the complex dynamics between mothers and daughters, husbands and wives, and more, inviting us to ponder why the people and places that are closest to us are sometimes the ones that drive us the craziest.

After the End by Olukorede S. Yishau

Olukorede S. Yishau is a Nigerian writer, journalist and author of “Vaults of Secrets” and “In The Name of Our Father”. In 2021, Olukorede S. Yishau was longlisted for the Nigeria Prize for Literature, the biggest literary award in Africa. His latest novel, After The End, follows the story of Idera as he battles with the death of her husband, Demola, she is met with a shocking discovery. A woman appears at her door with a child in hand—Demola’s son. Idera is whisked into a place of uncertainty, scrutinising everything she’s ever known to be true, unbeknownst to her that even more tragedy and surprises await. She must fight to save herself and her children.

Allow Me to Introduce Myself by Onyi Nwabineli

Onyi Nwabineli is a Benin-born, Nigerian-British writer and author of “Someday, Maybe”. Her new book follows the story of Anuri’s life which was chronicled and monetised by her influencer stepmother. Now an adult, she’s finally broken free. But when her stepmother starts preying on her young half-sister, Anuri decides she must stop the cycle of abuse. This book is a stunning page-turner about overcoming a toxic family and reclaiming identity, ultimately and hope.

Ghostroots by ‘Pemi Aguda

‘Pemi Aguda is one of Nigeria’s finest writers. “Ghostroots” is her debut collection and the stories are set in a hauntingly reimagined Lagos where characters vie for freedom from ancestral ties. Pemi Aguda opens her collection of twelve stories with the chilling tale of a woman who uncannily resembles her sinister, deceased grandmother. When the woman shows a capacity for deadly violence, she wonders―can evil be genetic, passed from generation to generation?

Barda by Ngozi Ukazu

Ngozi Ukazu is a popular creator of the hockey webcomic, Check, Please. The webcomic became a bestseller when published in print by First Second, and also holds the record for being one of the most funded webcomics on Kickstarter. Ngozi graduated from Yale University with a degree in Computing and The Arts and later obtained a Masters in Sequential Arts. Her cartoons have been featured in The New Yorker since 2020. Ngozi’s next book, Barda, is set to be released in June 2024. The comic will narrate her earliest days on Apokalips with Darkseid and Granny Goodness.

Only Big Bumbum Matters Tomorrow by Damilare Kuku

The author of “Nearly All Men in Lagos Are Mad” is back with another humourous book, “Only Big Bumbum Matters Tomorrow”. Damilare Kuku returns wither her signature humour, boldness, and compassion. If you’ve read her debut book, you’d sure want to grab this once it comes out.

Brutalism by Achille Mbembe

Achille Mbembe is a renowned Cameroonian historian who has made significant contributions to social-political discourse. In his new book, Brutalism, Mbembe argues that contemporary capitalism exerts overwhelming domination over all aspects of human existence. He also contends that the only way to break free from the all-encompassing logic of contemporary capitalism is by repairing the damage it has caused, developing a new global consciousness, and fostering a community of people who are in solidarity with all living things.

Blessings by Chukwuebuka Ibeh

Chukwuebuka Ibeh is one of Nigeria’s finest young writers. His stories have been published in Lolwe, New England Review and elsewhere. Blessings – which explores themes of love and loneliness and delves into the impact of politics on our consciousness and daily lives – is his debut book and it’s hitting our shelves this year.

Crooked Seeds by Karen Jennings

Karen Jennings is a South African writer based in Cape Town. She works in the History Department at the University of Stellenbosch, and on the “Biography of an Uncharted People” project. Her debut American novel, An Island, was longlisted for the Booker Prize. Her new book, Crooked Seeds, follows the story of Deidre van Deventer whose family home becomes a crime investigation scene.

Born in a House of Glass by Chinenye Emezie

Chinenye Emezie holds a degree in Creative Writing from the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, and a bachelor’s degree in Public Administration. Her short stories and essays have been featured in various literary journals and anthologies such as Africa Book Club, and Kalahari Review, among others. In her first book, Born in A House of Glass, Udonwa’s family is in turmoil due to the tyrannical behaviour of their father. Udonwa’s life takes a dramatic turn as she struggles to reconcile her love for her father with her desire for freedom. This captivating family saga is both unsettling and uplifting, offering a glimpse into the complexities of human relationships.

Besaydoo by Yalie Saweda Kamara

According to Brooke Alvarez of She Reads, Besaydoo is a tapestry of history, longing, and discovery. In this poetry collection, Yalie Saweda Kamara draws on her identity as a daughter and Sierra Leonian living in the United States to weave past, present, and future together into an inspiring ode to the journey of life.

Origins of the Syma Species by Tares Oburumu

Tares Oburumu is the winner of the 2022 Silerman Prize for Poetry. His book, Origins of the Syma, will be published by the University of Nebraska Press. Tares resides in Yenagoa, which is located in the southern region of the Niger Delta in Nigeria. His literary works have been featured in several renowned journals, such as Connotation Press, Bluepepper, Woven Tales Press, Afrocritik, and Eunoia Review, among others.

See the complete list here:

Which of these books are you looking forward to reading this year?