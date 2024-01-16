Ayobami Esther: Is Your Hiring Process Helping You Secure Competent Employees?

Every company desires to secure competent employees whose goals and objectives align with those of the firm to have positive outcomes. This is why the recruitment process can be quite tedious in selecting outstanding candidates from the pool of job applicants. From identifying the need for a specific position, conducting job analysis, crafting a compelling job description, posting on various job boards, and navigating through screening and other recruitment steps, undoubtedly it can be a herculean task, but the ultimate reward at the end of the time-consuming cycle is hiring the most qualified candidate for the job.

Now, the hiring team has finally identified the most suitable candidate who successfully navigated through the rigorous recruitment hurdles, and everyone is glad to have met one of the KPIs and to contribute to the company’s goal of providing excellent service. However, the qualified candidate unexpectedly decides to decline the job offer after completing all the recruitment processes. This scenario has played out several times with other candidates, leaving you, the hiring manager, worried and wondering where the hiring team is getting it wrong. Let me share six questions to consider in addressing this recurring problem:

What is the candidate’s experience like in the company?

Candidate experience simply means the positive or negative experience a job applicant has during the recruitment process of any company, starting from when they apply via a job board or any other channel.

The importance of ensuring a positive experience for candidates during the hiring process cannot be overemphasized, as it greatly contributes to the employer branding of the company. Every hiring team must be very intentional about this phase because if candidates are not well treated during the hiring process, especially top talent sought after in the labour market, the possibility of them accepting the job offer will be very slim since there are other options they can always explore. Ensure to include a positive candidate experience in the company’s culture.

How well-crafted is the job description?

I have come across numerous vague job descriptions on various job boards that fail to capture the entirety of what is expected from potential candidates. A standard job description should include crucial information essential for the effective functioning of the role. If essential details such as benefits, working conditions, etc., are not included in the job description, and candidates only discover them after completing the recruitment stage, it may result in the candidate rejecting the job offer. Clear communication of remuneration is also imperative to avoid any misconceptions.

A standard job description should be both compelling and detailed to provide candidates with a clear understanding of what to expect. There was an instance where a candidate declined a job offer because the work mode was fully onsite, contrary to the remote work preference of the candidate. This was not mentioned initially and only came to light after the job offer was extended. Effective communication is essential in preventing such situations.

How many interview stages are needed to get a suitable candidate?

Candidates often find it exhausting to navigate through numerous rigorous interview stages. Many have opted to decline job offers due to the prolonged and demanding interview processes they were subjected to during the recruitment phase. In some cases, candidates receive more appealing alternatives with less strenuous interview procedures and improved compensation, leading them to choose those opportunities instead.

The hiring team must devise a more efficient and time-saving process to identify qualified candidates. It is also important to respect the time of potential candidates throughout the recruitment process.

How constant is your communication with shortlisted candidates?

Constant communication between the hiring team and shortlisted candidates is very important. Candidates should never be kept in the dark or have to reach out to the hiring team repeatedly to ascertain their status in the hiring process. This has to be initiated from the beginning of the hiring process to create a seamless procedure. A qualified candidate once rejected a job offer from a multinational company, despite attractive benefits, due to inadequate communication from the hiring team. The candidate later opted for a better offer elsewhere.

Is there room for career growth in the company, and what provision is put in place for this?

Most candidates consistently seek opportunities for career advancement. This aspect has to be taken seriously by the HR team of the company and must be communicated clearly during the recruitment process, ensuring candidates are confident in the potential for career growth within the company.

Candidates should be provided with insights into the provisions put in place to support the career growth of potential employees. This shows the company’s commitment to the intentional progress of its staff members.

Is the work-life balance policy effective?

A great shift occurred in the minds of many employees after the devastating phase of COVID-19, making the prioritization of mental and physical well-being at the forefront of qualities candidates consider when evaluating a job offer because life is so fickle.

Research indicates that the implementation of a healthy work-life balance policy in an organization leads to increased productivity and a willingness among employees to perform their duties diligently. For instance, a flexible work mode—whether fully remote or a hybrid setting—is facilitated by this policy, ensuring that the job is completed. This policy ensures that the stipulated work hours are strictly adhered to, with compensation provided for any work beyond those hours. It also allows employees to maintain a healthy work-life balance, acknowledging that they have a ‘life’ beyond working tirelessly for the company.

In a similar vein, the Employee Assistance Program should be a core arm of the work-life balance policy, to help members of staff in the organization with either their personal or work-related issues. This policy should be expressly communicated to candidates during the recruitment phase, as it will produce positive results.

In conclusion, it is not enough to merely identify quality candidates; it is also expedient to create strategies that will encourage these candidates to remain with the organisation after the job offer has been extended. As the hiring manager, what innovative approaches are you and the hiring team prepared to implement this year to attract the right candidates and ensure their retention?

***

Feature Image by Christina Morillo for Pexels