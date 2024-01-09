Connect with us

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Features Living

Farida Yahya: New Year, Old Me – A Letter to My Younger Self

BN TV Career Cuisine News

Chef Fregz is Giving Away Mentorship Slots to Rising Chefs & Food Business Owners, See How Your Fave Can Win

Career Features

Omuwa Odiodio: How You Can Simply Actualise Your New Year Resolutions

Career Features

Chioma Nwankwo: How I Got Three Funded PhD Scholarships and Job Offers in The UK

Career Features Inspired

Wunmi Adelusi: Reflecting on The Lessons Shared Through the Year with My BellaNaija Family

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Ladies, A' la Mode By Ebun is Your One-Stop Store for Carefully Crafted Ready to Wear Pieces!

Career Features

Edememe Oladiji-Wusu: Is it Professional to Form Friendships in the Workplace?

Career

We Have A Winner…#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Favourite SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN TV Career Events News Style

Porsche Platforms Lagos Fashion Week's Founder — Omoyemi Akerele On BoF Voices 2023 | WATCH

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Avatar photo

Published

32 mins ago

 on


Hey, BNers!

We are back with another edition of our monthly friendly competition that allows you, our BN Community, to nominate your favourite small-scale business. The winning small business will be featured as our #BNShareYourHustle awardee of the month, and receive a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and our social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

We’re looking forward to helping you create awareness for your brand and giving your business the much-needed boost.

Here’s how it works:

  • Leave a comment below, nominating your favourite small-scale business for the month (even if it’s yours!).
  • Share why you’re nominating this business and what makes it special.
  • Share the social media handles for the business, so we can check them out!

Important points to keep in mind:

  • Multiple comments for the same business from the same user will only count as one vote.
  • We will only consider legitimate businesses.
  • Comments posted on other articles outside of this competition will not be valid.

Other Terms and Conditions apply.

  • The competition is now open and will end on the 16th of January. Start nominating your favourites!
Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Star Features

Farida Yahya: New Year, Old Me – A Letter to My Younger Self

Money Matters With Nimi: This Year, Prioritise Your Health & Happiness Beyond Building Wealth

“No Gree For Anybody” is for Everyone Except These People

Mfonobong Inyang: Pearls to Help You Navigate The New Year

Mercy Abang: How I Found Inspiration and Strength in The Face of Adversity
css.php