#BNShareYourHustle: Joytemmy's Chow Makes Party Planning a Breeze with Catering and Cakes

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hey BNers,

For the January edition, we asked you, the BN community, to nominate your favourite small-scale business. The highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

JOYTEMMY’S CHOW| @joytemmyschow is our January #BNShareYourHustle feature.

***

Joytemmy’s Chow is a catering and confectionery brand. The brand takes pride in creating delicious and memorable experiences for its customers. Joytemmy’s Chow is passionate about using fresh, locally sourced ingredients to create mouth-watering dishes ranging from traditional African dishes to continental dishes and general catering services. The food menu features a variety of dishes like jollof rice, fried rice, coconut rice, grills, and a variety of soups that are perfect for any occasion.

Whether you’re planning a corporate event or a small gathering with friends, their catering options offer something for everyone.

The brand also bakes custom cakes for all events, such as weddings, engagements, birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, etc. They have a wide range of cakes, including classic flavours like red velvet, Black Forest, chocolate, carrot flavour, and many more.

Joytemmy’s Chow delivers in all areas of Lagos, Ogun, and Ibadan. You can either use the pickup or delivery options, depending on your location. The walk-in store is located at km 8, Maya bus stop, Ikorodu Lagos, Ikorodu, 104101.

