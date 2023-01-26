Connect with us

Chika Unigwe Gives a Breakdown of Buchi Emecheta’s Biography in a Twitter Thread

Get Inspired by These BellaNaijarians' Ode to Their Friend on His Graduation 

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Nollywood Gets its First Dance at Sundance Via "Mami Wata"

Exciting News! We Are Launching the BellaNaija Book Club

Juwon Odutayo: Your Relationship Needs Proper Attention to Thrive

BN Book Review: Oma’s Seed by Loretta Olubunmi-Amosu | Review by The BookLady NG

Emma Uchendu: Tools That'll Help You Get Your Business Started as a Newbie

Women Radio's "Iconic Women of Our Time" Series Celebrates Women Role Models

BN Book Review: Tomorrow I Became a Woman by Aiwanose Odafen | Review by Chinaza Nwaeke

No Dull This Election Period, Collect Your PVC Sharp Sharp 

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Buchi Emecheta is one of Nigeria’s most celebrated writers. She was the author of more than 15 books including The Joys of Motherhood, Second Class Citizen, The New Tribe, Head Above Water and others. Buchi Emecheta was born in Lagos in 1944 but later moved to the UK. In 2005, she was made an OBE, a Member of the British Order. She died in 2017.

In a Twitter thread, Chika Unigwe, author of On Black Sisters’ Street, writes about the inspiring journey of Buchi Emecheta from her life in Nigeria before moving to the UK. Chika’s rendition of Buchi’s life shows the latter was a courageous woman with strong determination, even in the face of troubles and despair.

There’s much to learn from this. Enjoy!

Buchi Emecheta’s name will forever be remembered in Nigerian literature.

 

***
Featured image from Wasafiri

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi is a Nigerian creative and freelance writer. He is a content associate at BellaNaija.

