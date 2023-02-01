Connect with us

Style

See This Week’s Super Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 158

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 425

Style

For Edgy #BellaStylistas - These 7 Looks from Khanyi Mbau will Inspire you This Week

Style

#BBTitans: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Shines In Every Way In This ATAFO Logo Print Suit

Style

Our Style Stars are Bold in Green This Week On #BellaStylista Issue 221

Style

Where, When & Why: Here’s All You Need to Know About ARISE Fashion Week 2023

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Olomide Didi's Ankara Moment at the “Atlantis The Royal” Dubai Grand Reveal Weekend

Style

14 West African Designers Have Been Selected to Participate in the African Fashion Futures Incubator

Style

7 Stylish Looks from Samantha Kash to Inspire Minimalists this Week

Style

Eku Edewor is a Star In VicNate's Latest Collection - N°4

Style

See This Week’s Super Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 158

Published

2 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zovuyo Msutwana (@zoemsutwana)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hintofglamour (@hintofglamour)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LindyM (@lindelwa.mkhonta)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mahlogonolo Ngoepe (@hlogi_mmc)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Oseh (@theladyvhodka)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sazi_Hills (@fashion_53)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Help CFOSF Provide Healthcare for Widows & The Less Privileged Via DonateNG

Kolawole Ajayi: Peculiar Times Call for Careful Driving

Mfonobong Inyang: 2023 Elections Should Be about Strategic Interests, Not Identities

Write About Your Love Journey This Valentine & Win a Package from Hingees

The Most Anticipated African Books of 2023
css.php