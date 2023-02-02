Check Out The 2023 Way To Style Denim On #Bellastylista: Issue 222

Connect with us

Published

36 mins ago

 on

Hi, BellaNaijarians!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Denim has been a fashion staple for stylish wardrobes for over a century. From workwear to high fashion outfits, this indigo-dyed fabric is one of the most versatile clothing options available for men and women today. Apart from its durability and unique design, denim’s ability to transform from simple to chic with little styling alterations makes it a fashionista’s go-to piece.

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toyo. (@toyomuyiwa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Damaris Phala (@damah_p)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LISA VICTOR (@asil_fro)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chinaza Temitope (@_justrejoice)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Opara (@kimoprah)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Busisiwe (@busi_jones)

