ARISE Fashion Week—Day 1: All The Unmissable Fashion Moments

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Arise Fashion Week has officially begun, and we’re excited to see our stylish celebrities and fashion enthusiasts again.

There were a lot of familiar names showing their Fall/Winter 2023 collections, like NKWO, Pepper Row, BLOKE, Vicnate, and T.I Nathan. Supermodel Naomi Campbell made two runway appearances.

Before the runway shows kicked off, the stars celebrated the start of the fashion season with a blend of traditional glamour and fresh, innovative silhouettes on the blue carpet. 

Scroll through the gallery below to browse all the must-see, eye-popping hues, embellishments and interesting fashion risks of the night.

Photo Credit: @insignaonline  x @itsboye

